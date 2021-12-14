As family mourned dead dog, Natick police say man rammed parked vehicle

NATICK — A family’s tender moment of saying goodbye to their dead dog nearly turned even more tragic last Saturday night after an alleged drunk driver slammed into the rear of one of their cars as they mourned, authorities said.

Police arrested Kevin Wheeler, 30, of Wallingford, Connecticut, after the 9:31 p.m. crash on Speen Street, police spokeswoman Lt. Cara Rossi said.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” said Rossi. “It could easily have been more horrific.”

An officer on patrol found a pickup truck stopped on Speen Street, then pulled over and put the flashers on the cruiser’s overhead lights. The officer spoke to a man standing nearby, who said his family’s dog had escaped and just found it dead on the side of the road after it had been apparently struck by a vehicle, the lieutenant said.

The man’s mother drove to the scene and began to mourn the dog. She was kneeling on the ground after putting a blanket on the dog and hugging it, while the officer and the man were speaking.

“As they were talking, a vehicle smashed into the rear of the mother’s car, forcing it into the rear of the cruiser,” said Rossi. “All of the vehicle’s air-bags deployed.”

The driver of the last-arriving vehicle, a pickup truck, was identified as Wheeler. Police say his breath smelled of alcohol and that he failed several field sobriety tests. He later took a Breathalyzer test, blowing a .24 — three times the legal limit, Rossi said.

Wheeler’s pickup truck, as well as the mother’s car, were damaged to the point that they could not be driven. The police cruiser was operational after the crash, Rossi said.

Police charged Wheeler with operating a vehicle under the influence of liquor and driving to endanger. He was released without bail after his arraignment Monday in Natick District Court.

Wheeler is due back in court on Feb. 9 for a pretrial conference.

