Family mourning former Haverhill student who died in ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Mexico

Family and friends are mourning the death of a former Haverhill student who died in a ‘tragic’ accident while vacationing in Cancun.

Leah “Lee” Pearse, a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete, died on Jan. 6 after falling three stories from a balcony while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico, according to her obituary.

Pearse was locked out of her Airbnb and attempted to climb through the third-floor balcony, but she slipped, fell, and died instantly, her family stated in the obituary.

Pearse worked as a nursing assistant at Massachusetts General Hospital when she turned 18. She was also studying at Simmons College and pursuing a five-year master’s degree in nursing.

“Her confidence, compassion, and amazing sense of humor had a magnetic effect and she tended to bring out the best in the people around her. She was bold and brave to always make her truth known and she was one of the least judgmental people that many have ever met,” her obituary said.

Pearse graduated from the Classical Academy at Haverhill High School in 2020 where she was involved in student council and was a co-captain of the girls’ swim team.

Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 13, at the Haverhill Country Club, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. A memorial service will begin at 3 p.m.

