Family mourning Wilmington nightclub owner, promoter killed in Sunday shooting

Local nightclub owner Johnny Jermaine Johnson was killed Sunday morning near his establishment. [PHOTO COURTESY NEW HAVEN INDEPENDENT]

Friends and family are mourning the death of Johnny Jermaine Johnson, a local nightclub owner with ties to the New York metro area, after he was killed early Sunday morning.

According to a news release from the Wilmington Police Department, officers found the 43-year-old victim with a gunshot wound after 1:30 a.m. Sunday, in the 0 block of Chestnut Street, which was near his club, the Dior’s Bar and Lounge at 141 N. Front St. Aid was provided by the officers, but they were unable to save his life.

Two suspects were arrested for allegedly being connected to the shooting of the Leland resident. Quajon Canty, 25, and Naulege Johnson, 22, were arrested and are in custody, according to the release, without bond. It's uncertain if either were of any relation to the victim.

It was one of two shooting in Wilmington since Friday. Police are also investigating a homicide after a 33-year-old Bladen County man was found dead with a gunshot wound near the 4200 block of River Road Friday morning. Police added it is an isolated incident.

According to an article from the New Haven Independent, Johnson opened the three-story nightclub during the pandemic after receiving a $4.2 million settlement from a wrongful prosecution in a 1996 case. Johnson grew up in New Haven and Hamden, Connecticut. Along with three other friends, they were tried and convicted of a murder at a public housing development.

They were released after spending 17 years in prison and formed 365 Entertainment, a concert and events company. Johnson moved to the Wilmington area and started 365 South, a branch of the company. Through the organization, he held charity events such as Easter basket and turkey giveaways. The New Haven Independent reported that his mother, Gloria Johnson, said Johnny was generous. She also said he left the New York metro area "to get away from junk like this."

"He helped people. People died, and he helped pay for their funerals,” Gloria Johnson told the New Haven Independent. “He was free-hearted. He’d give you the shirt off his back.

“He loved life. He loved his family. He always greeted you with a kiss. My birthday was two days ago. He gave me a card and flowers.”

Johnson is survived by five children.

The shooting remains under investigation, Anyone with information is asked to call Wilmington Police Department at 910-343-3609 or send a message to 847411 using the keyword WPDNC. The public can also use the Tip 411 app.

