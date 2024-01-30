Family mourns 4-year-old girl who was allegedly killed by mother

The father and relatives of a 4-year-old girl who authorities say was killed by her mother are in shock and searching for answers.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a child assault on the 4800 block of Civic Center Way in East L.A. around 11 p.m. on Thursday. When deputies arrived, they found Mia Gonzalez unresponsive.

The 4-year-old was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. Authorities say the official cause of death was the combined effects of strangulation and sharp force injury to the wrist.

Her mother, 38-year-old Maria Avalos, was taken into custody hours later and charged with murder.

Lianna Zomorano is a relative who says she never saw Avalos abuse the little girl.

“I feel like she would just yell at her from time to time,” Zomorano told KTLA 5’s Carlos Saucedo. “But I never thought she would do that to her own daughter.”

Zomorano says the girl’s father is devastated.

“He’s going through it,” Zomorano said. “It’s a lot, [his] only kid, and [he] doesn’t have her anymore.”

A Gofundme page has been set up for the family as the try to deal with the horrible tragedy.

As the family deals with the grief, Zomorano says it’s tough to comprehend the loss of the 4-year-old.

“One minute they’re here, next minute they’re not,” Zomorano said. “Now Mia is not here, it’s a lot to grasp.”

