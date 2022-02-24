Family mourns loss of 'extraordinary little girl' after drive by shooting in Glendale

Le'treese Moten, 7, could do anything she set her mind to because "she was an extraordinary little girl," her mom Chareese Kincherlow said. She could do backflips, braid hair, paint nails, make doll clothes and had recently taken up at home ballet lessons with her grandma.

Le'treese "Lay Lay" Moten had dreams of designing clothes in Paris when she grew up.

The 7-year-old knew exactly what she wanted to do for a living after she first watched "Fancy Nancy," a popular children's book and TV show about a young girl who loves fancy things, as a three-year-old.

She told her mom, Chareese Kincherlow, that she could never leave her behind. While Lay Lay would make it to France's capital and stay for "a little bit," she would always come back home.

For awhile, Lay Lay was timid, her mother said, but she didn't stay that way.

She blossomed into "a beautiful sunflower who was very caring," Kincherlow said.

She was so sensitive that anytime anyone started crying, she would start too, Kincherlow recalls. Any time one of her friends had a difficult time at school, she was the first to offer a hug.

"My baby was very protective over the people she loved," Kincherlow said.

What Kincherlow wants people to remember most about Le'treese was that she could take your pain away even on the worst of days with her laughter.

Le'treese loved her younger sister Levaneese with everything in her. "They had a bond like I have never seen in my life and I have siblings myself," Kincherlow said.

"I know they say God don't make mistakes, but I just can't understand. I can't understand why he would take my baby. She was my best friend, my backbone, my daughter and my everything," Kincherlow said.

Le'treese was born February 21, 2014. She died February 17, just a few days before her birthday.

Her care and sensitivity was especially present around her little sister Levaneese "Boo Boo" Moten.

They were two peas in a pod.

Le'treese was always there to listen to her and hold her if she cried. More importantly, she always wanted to understand what her little sister was going through so she could help.

"She loved Levaneese with everything in her. They had a bond like I have never seen in my life and I have siblings myself. They were truly inseparable," Kincherlow said.

"An extraordinary little girl"

The first best day of Kincherlow's life was the day Le'treese was born. A close second was the day her youngest daughter was born.

The moment she looked at her mother "with those big beautiful eyes," Kincherlow knew she would never be able to let her daughter go. Not even when the hospital staff attempted to take her back to the nursery.

"I wouldn't let them take my baby because Le'treese changed my life. She made me a better person from the moment that I brought her into this world," Kincherlow said.

Le'treese was extraordinary, her mother said.

"She was good at everything that she did," Kincherlow said.

She taught herself how to do backflips, braid hair, paint nails, make her own Barbie clothes and had recently taken up at home ballet lessons with her grandma.

The family had plans to go skating and eat plenty of Mexican food on Monday to ring in Le'treese's eighth birthday, but instead has to mourn the loss of her eldest daughter after she was shot multiple times and died while in a vehicle in Glendale early Thursday morning.

"I want the world to know what that man did. He took an amazing little girl from this world —a little girl that this world needed," Kincherlow said.

What police say happened

Police initially responded to reports of a shooting near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road just after midnight Thursday, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Randy Stewart.

Officers arrived and found a shell casing on the street. Ten minutes later, they received a call from a man saying a woman was shot and they were at a hospital.

Kincherlow's boyfriend, who is unnamed in police records, called 911 and told dispatchers he was at a liquor store when a group men came up to ask him what his problem was before shooting his stepdaughter, according to arrest documents.

Emergency dispatchers confirmed he was calling from Maryvale Hospital. He said after the shooting he drove straight to the hospital. The boyfriend said she was shot in the head and believed she was dead.

The red Ford Mustang the man had arrived in had bullet damage on the driver's side and in the rear side window. A large amount of blood and a projectile were found in the back seat. Officers later completed a search of the area around the hospital and were unable to locate any weapons, projectiles and casings. Police later identified the suspected shooter as Terriance Armstrong Jr., 29.

Police said they believe the Le'treese was in the vehicle with her mother and Levaneese.

The boyfriend told police that he told Kincherlow to pick him up at the liquor store. When she arrived, he began walking toward the vehicle and a group of men approached him to ask him what his problem was.

He replied with an expletive and got into the vehicle.

When they were leaving, he noticed someone in a dark-colored Dodge Charger began to shoot at their vehicle, according to police. between 65th and 55th avenues, Armstrong shot the family's vehicle multiple times hitting the girl in the backseat, according to police.

Armstrong was arrested shortly after officers traced him as the owner of the Charger. Video footage later confirmed Armstrong's vehicle was in the area and at the liquor store at the time of the shooting, arrest documents stated.

Officers were sent to Armstrong's apartment and identified the vehicle in the apartment complex parking lot. The car had a white strip on both front and rear tires on the driver's side, also seen in the footage.

Armstrong was booked into a Maricopa County jail and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

He faces charges of homicide, drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, prohibited possessor, endangerment, unlawful discharge of a firearm and possession of narcotics for sale, according to police. Police are still investigating, and did not say if others might be involved

"An investigation of this magnitude truly affects the entire community when a child so young has been senselessly and tragically taken in gun violence," department spokesperson Tiffany Ngalula said during a new conference Feb. 17.

"Our condolences and prayers go out to the family and friends of the 7-year-old girl whose life was needlessly taken overnight," Glendale Mayor Jerry P. Weiers said. "It’s tragic when these types of events happen, especially to the most innocent."

A preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 28.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to assist with the cost of the memorial.

