Family mourns loss in shooting incident

Oct. 28—Isis Brown said she is at a loss over the death of her brother.

"Lavelle was a very loving kid," Brown said. "He respected others. He loved people to death — he was just a normal kid."

Roy Richard Lavelle Thornton Jr., 18, was shot and killed on Wednesday after an exchange of gunfire near South 10th and Fremont streets.

Randy Cotton, 22, is in a Tulsa hospital recovering from his injuries. He is being detained by Muskogee Police Department, according to a statement released by Officer Lynn Hamlin of the Muskogee Police Department.

Thornton and Cotton exchanged gunfire at approximately 1:45 p.m. Cotton is said to have left the scene, according to a Muskogee Police Department release. The release also says Cotton later arrived at Saint Francis Hospital with gunshots wounds and bullet holes to his car.

Thornton drove his car to the 300 block of South Ninth Street and called 9-1-1. Medical responders transported him to Saint Francis where he died from his wounds.

Brown, who lived with Thornton and their mother in Muskogee, said the family is at a loss as to how the shooting occurred.

"We don't know nothing, Brown said about Thornton. "He turned 18 in August, and he was trying to find his way in this world."

Thornton had moved back to Muskogee two years ago after living with his grandmother Shirley Thornton in Kansas City for a summer. She said her grandson was a "kind soul."

"I had no problems with him," she said. "His mother told me that he was doing fine with everyone. There was nothing wrong. I just can't explain."

Brown went on to say that they probably would have never known if there was a problem.

"Lavelle would keep things to himself," she said.