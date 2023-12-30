Family mourns St. Paul man at intersection where he was killed
Friends and family of Steve Wirtz, a St. Paul man who was struck and killed while crossing a street darkened by copper wire theft, held a candlelight vigil for him Saturday evening at the intersection where he died.
Wirtz and his dog, Gunther, were killed shortly after 8 p.m. Sunday — Christmas Eve — while they were out for a quick walk in their neighborhood.
The 45-year-old driver who hit Wirtz and Gunther cooperated with authorities at the scene. The intersection recently got a new pedestrian median, freshly painted crosswalk, signage and bump-outs designed to make it safer for pedestrians, but the new streetlight was not working because its copper wiring had been stolen, city officials said.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter and Ramsey County officials issued statements of condolence, with Carter calling for “state policy to help prevent tragedies like this in the future.”
Related Articles
Local News | Joe Soucheray: Are we headed for another ‘Year Without Winter’? It’s too soon to tell
Local News | 2023 in photos: The Pioneer Press captures life in and around St. Paul
Local News | Local nonprofits report flat or falling donations as demand rises in the face of inflation
Local News | Metro Transit routes free on New Year’s Eve — but Green Line wraps service by midnight
Local News | Salut Bar Americain closing soon, following departure of nearby Grand Avenue retailers