Family mourns Sultana High School graduate Deven Dalton, 20, after fatal shooting

A family home memorial pays tribute to Deven Dalton, 20, who was fatally shot Thursday in the Stater Bros. supermarket parking lot in Victorville.

Lasha Dalton wept loudly as she expressed her grief over losing her 20-year-old son, Deven Dalton, after he was fatally shot in a supermarket parking lot Thursday in Victorville.

“I was there when they brought him by ambulance to Desert Valley Hospital,” Dalton told the Daily Press on Friday. “They did CPR on him for 40 minutes — they tried to save him. He was my baby and now he’s gone.”

At approximately 2:35 p.m. Thursday, Victorville Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to shots heard in the 13700 block of Bear Valley Road, said sheriff’s spokeswoman Mara Rodriguez.

Deputies confirmed that an unidentified person was shot there and was transported to a hospital, with the victim’s condition unknown, Rodriguez said.

A 2020 photo shows Devon Dalton flanked by his mother, Lasha Dalton, and his sister, TIsha Dalton. Deven was fatally shot on Thursday in Victorville.

Sheriff’s officials on Friday offered no details of the shooting nor did they identify Deven Dalton as the man killed.

“I want the Sheriff’s Department to find the person who shot my son,” Dalton said. “Please, find them and bring them to justice.”

Dalton described her son as a “good kid,” who was responsible and hardworking.

Deven's mother also issued a message to members of the public who were at the scene and used their cellphones to capture photos and video of the incident that took place at the corner of Bear Valley and Amethyst roads.

“Someone knows something,” said Dalton, who lives in Hesperia. “Please contact the police with what you have and what you know.”

Dalton said the shooting occurred while Deven was with his girlfriend picking up a Door Dash order at the Stater Bros shopping center.

Deven's girlfriend was unavailable for comment or to share details of the shooting.

Devon Dalton, 20, with his mother, Lasha Dalton, Deven was fatally shot on Thursday in Victorville.

Witnesses told the Daily Press that after the shooting, a portion of the parking lot was closed as deputies investigated the area near the Wells Fargo ATM and Victor Valley Dental Group offices.

Deven’s family said a memorial inside their home includes candles and numerous photos of the young man who attended Ranchero Middle School and graduated from Sultana High School in 2020.

Deven Dalton played basketball in elementary school, was a track and field athlete at Ranchero Middle School and wore No.22 while playing defensive back for the Sultana High football team.

“He was two years younger than me and he was a good kid,” said Tyler Pele, a Sultana High School graduate and former football player. “I’m shaken up and I’m at a loss for words.”

Loved ones on Saturday pay tribute to Devon Dalton, 20, who was fatally shot in the parking lot of Stater Bros on Thursday.

During a vigil on Saturday afternoon near Stater Bros, loved ones wept as they laid out flower bouquets, lit prayer candles, signed posters and consoled one another.

A large poster filled with photos of the young man who was killed were the words , “Deven always in our hearts.”

The temporary memorial also included prayer candles arranged in the letter “D” and a bag of Takis, a popular spicy, flavored rolled tortilla chip.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked by the sheriff's department to contact the Victorville Sheriff’s Station at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

