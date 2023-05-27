Family mourns 'sweet and loving' Phoenix man after stabbing death

Errol Morgan Jr. is seen in this undated photo. Morgan was stabbed to death in March 3, 2023 in Phoenix.

Facebook messages Jessica Morgan would send her brother often went unanswered. Errol Morgan Jr., 30, would tell Jessica, 29, he wanted to achieve complete self-reliance before immersing himself in correspondence with family back home in Las Vegas.

Errol Morgan took odds jobs to maintain that independence, moving from Nevada to Oklahoma in 2018 before settling in Phoenix about three years ago. Then on the morning of May 3, Morgan was fatally stabbed near 48th and Washington streets in Phoenix.

Police have said the person who stabbed Morgan argued self-defense and the case remains ongoing.

Police informed Morgan’s 54-year-old mother of his slaying soon after. The family was shaken to learn of Morgan’s violent death as they knew him as someone who would happily walk away from fights.

“Hearing that he was stabbed … it was hurtful,” Jessica told The Republic.

Despite the lack of regular communication, Morgan’s family knows he loved them.

“He was very sweet and loving to his nieces and nephews,” Jessica said, adding that he was an affectionate son who only left Vegas because he wanted to unburden his mother who was caring for his epileptic father.

Their dad’s death from a seizure last year led Errol to depression, further distancing his communication with family, his sister said.

Family learns details on Errol's stabbing death

According to Jessica Morgan, police told the family Errol’s heart was pierced by a steak knife wielded by a man her brother approached at a van parked under a bridge. Errol suspected this man had stolen his personal belongings, his sister said police told her.

Jessica said an eyewitness to the altercation that left her brother dead has said the killing was not in self-defense. This person, however, is fearful for their safety and has declined to come forward to police with this information, Jessica said.

“This investigation is ongoing, and detectives are working with Maricopa County Attorney's Office in this case,” said Phoenix Police spokesperson Sgt. Brian Bower in a Friday afternoon email responding to questions from The Republic.

The man was released by police, and Jessica said they have refused to tell the family whether they are monitoring his whereabouts.

Though no arrest has been made, Jessica said the family learned the name of the man who killed Errol.

Since no charges have been filed, The Republic is not releasing his name.

'I told him I love him': Sister cherishes last interaction with Errol

As the family awaits updates in the investigation of Errol’s death, his sister is left contemplating a life cut short.

“He was very ambitious. If he set his goal to do something, he would get it done,” Jessica said of Errol.

The sibling's birthdays were exactly a year apart, falling on the same day and month. The sister is left embracing one final memory she has of her older brother.

On Valentine’s Day through Facebook Messenger, Jessica sent Errol what would be her last message to him.

“I told him I love him and if he was my Valentine, I told him I would be really happy. Then he looked at it but he didn't reply,” she said.

Still, Errol reacted to his sister’s message with a heart emoji.

“It kind of made me feel like he accepted my Valentine,” Jessica Morgan said.

Reach breaking news reporter Jose R. Gonzalez at jose.gonzalez@gannett.com or on Twitter @jrgzztx.

