HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande's electric vehicle unit said on Wednesday it plans to sell HK$500 million ($64.2 million) worth of shares to fund production of new-energy cars, including those made by its Hengchi brand. China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd plans to sell 174.83 million new shares, or 1.76% of the enlarged share capital, in a top-up placement, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Wednesday. The new shares will be sold at HK$2.86 apiece, representing a 19.89% discount to Tuesday's close of HK$3.57 each, to its controlling shareholder Evergrande Health Industry Holdings Ltd.