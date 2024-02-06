Family moving to Texas vanishes after father drops them off at bus station, cops say

A Texas-bound family of four has gone missing after being dropped off at a bus station in Louisiana, according to New Orleans police.

The family was moving to Houston but disappeared somewhere along the way, and it hasn’t been seen or heard from in more than two months, the New Orleans Police Department said in a Feb. 5 news release.

The father of 27-year-old Steys Yanira David-Funez took her, her husband, 31-year-old Ramon Ruiz Crisanto, and their two young daughters to a Greyhound bus station on Nov. 30, he told investigators.

They were supposed to catch a bus from New Orleans to Houston, and at first, it seemed they had done so, according to police. Hours after dropping them off, the father received a text message saying they’d made it to their destination, police said.

But when he tried to contact his daughter later that week, there was no answer from her or the rest of the family, police said.

Investigators say he reached out to relatives in Texas who were expecting the family’s arrival and learned distressing news. Contrary to what the text message said, relatives say the family never showed up, according to police.

The couple’s daughters are ages 4 and 1, officials said.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding the family and anyone with information on their whereabouts is encouraged to contact New Orleans police at 504-658-6060.

