Family of murder victim demands $10M in damages from former Oxford officer

May 19—OXFORD — The family of a woman killed by a former Oxford policeman has asked the court to award her children more than $10 million.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed in August 2021 by the family of Dominique Clayton, claims that Matthew Kinne was acting under the color of law in May 2019 when he conducted a welfare check on Clayton, 32, and shot her in the head as she slept in her own bed. It alleges he was in uniform and in a marked Oxford Police Department vehicle, making witnesses believe he was there on official business.

Kinne pleaded guilty to capital murder in July 2021 and was sentenced to life in prison. When he failed to respond to the civil lawsuit from his prison cell, Senior U.S. District Court Judge Glen Davidson issued a default ruling against Kinne. A hearing is scheduled for next week to determine Kinne's liability to the Clayton family and set the amount of damages.

As a precursor to the hearing, Shyjuan Clayton filed a five-page affidavit with the court Monday. She is Dominique Clayton's sister and is listed as defendant, representing her sister's four underage children, ages 11-17. The affidavit details the loss the family has felt over the last three years and lists more than $10 million in compensation the family feels the children are due.

It is not known if the Clayton family plans to present any other evidence or live testimony during the damages hearing. The damages hearing will be held without the Clayton family's lead attorney, Carlos Moore of Grenada. Moore tried unsuccessfully to get the hearing delayed, since he will be in Italy next week for a National Bar Association's international affiliates meeting. Moore is the president of the NBA.

Shyjuan Clayton said she sees her sister's children almost daily and has witnessed their emotional suffering. She said the younger son was just 8 when he found his mother dead. The older brother went to his aid, and then prevented the two daughters from seeing their mother's body.

"This is something they will never forget," she said. "Although my sister's daughters did not see their murdered mother, the pain, fear, shock and disbelief was all the same."

She said the kids routinely have nightmares, and the daughters are seeing a therapist twice a week. She wants the court to award damages to allow the three younger children to continue seeing a therapist twice a week for the next 10 years and for the older son to go once a week for the next five years. Based on the current price of $90 per session, the family is asking for damages of $318,900 for therapy costs.

"The first and most important thing in a child's life is a mother's love, hugs, strength and support. These children will never get that again," Shyjuan Clayton said. "(Dominique) wanted to purchase her children's first car, to see them through school, including college or whatever path they chose."

In the affidavit, the family said Dominique Clayton earned about $30,000 a year in her job at Chipotle and about $20,000 of that went to support the children. Based on that figure over a 10-year-period, the family is requesting $200,000 in economic support for lost income.

The largest demand against Kinne is for the children's pain and suffering.

"They have suffered, and will always suffer mentally with the brutal murder of their mother," Shyjuan Clayton said. "We are asking the court to have mercy for Dominique Clayton's children. We know you can't take away their pain, but we are asking that each child be awarded $2,500,000 each for past, present and future pain and suffering."

That adds up to a total of $10 million for pain and suffering. The three categories added together come to a total demand of $10,518,900.

Any damages awarded to the Clayton family might be a hollow victory. It will be difficult to get anything monetarily from Kinne, who is in prison and has no source of income.

The civil lawsuit also names the city of Oxford and Police Chief Jeff McCutchen as defendants. In September 2021, Oxford and McCutchen filed a motion to be dismissed as defendants from the lawsuit. Judge Davidson has yet to act on that motion.

