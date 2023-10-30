Family of murdered Columbus man unhappy with plea deal for killer in 2019 fatal shooting

The family of a man who was fatally shot in 2019 during an argument in Columbus' Franklinton neighborhood is unhappy the killer received a plea deal from Franklin County prosecutors and won't spend his life in prison.

Alexis Byrd, 38, of the West Side took a plea deal with prosecutors Monday to avoid a murder trial that was scheduled to begin that day in Franklin County Common Pleas Court.

Byrd pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and having a gun illegally in connection with the death of 34-year-old Sebastian M. Watkins, of Columbus, on June 3, 2019.

Common Pleas Judge Andria Noble sentenced Byrd to an indefinite prison term of 17 years to 22 years, going along with the joint recommendation of prosecutors and Byrd’s defense attorney.

Byrd has spent more than 800 days in jail, which will count toward his prison sentence.

Byrd and Watkins were arguing in front of an apartment complex in the 800 block of Greenfield Drive when Byrd took out a gun and shot Watkins multiple times, Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Kevin Bertelsen said in court.

Watkins was visiting a relative at the apartment complex at the time, Bertelsen said.

Columbus police responding to a report of a shooting found Watkins on the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds.

Watkins’ aunt spoke during the victim impact portion of the sentencing hearing on behalf of Watkins' family because his mother, who was in the courtroom, was too emotional to speak. She said the family does not believe Byrd deserves this plea deal.

“I don’t know what was so wrong, that (Byrd) couldn't just fight my nephew ... he decided to take his life," the aunt said.

Byrd apologized to Watkins’ mother and aunt during the hearing.

“I would just like to apologize to the family,” he said. “I’m sorry for your loss.”

When Byrd turned to face them, Watkins' mom left the courtroom.

Byrd also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of domestic violence for choking the woman pregnant with his child on Aug. 8, 2021. The unrelated incident occurred while Byrd was out on bond for the murder charge.

Noble also sentenced Byrd Monday in that case to one year in prison, which she ordered to be served at the same time as the other voluntary manslaughter case.

