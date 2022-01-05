Family of murdered GVSU student seeks Supreme Court review of case

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The family of a murdered Grand Valley State University student is taking a lawsuit against several of the university's police officers and Ottawa County Sheriff's Office deputies to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Pam Reilly, mother of Rosemarie Reilly, a 21-year-old GVSU nursing student killed by her ex-boyfriend Jeremy Kelley, has filed a petition as representative of her daughter's estate, asking the Supreme Court to review the case.

Claiming the law enforcement agencies could have prevented the murder by taking more forceful action when Kelley violated a personal protective order in the weeks leading up to the murder, the family sued Ottawa County and six local police officers in 2018.

Rosemarie Reilly was a nursing student at Grand Valley State University at the time of her death. She hoped to become an anesthesiologist and go on a medical mission trip to Haiti.

A federal judge in the Western District of Michigan dismissed the lawsuit in 2020. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the dismissal in a decision issued in September.

Reilly was killed on Nov. 6, 2016, about a month after splitting from Kelley. When Kelley found her staying at a friend's house in Grand Rapids, he dragged her outside by her hair. When Reilly attempted to flee back inside the house, Kelley shot her and then shot himself.

Before the murder, Reilly had taken out a personal protection order against Kelley, who allegedly stalked her, broke her nose, threatened to kill her and kill himself and repeatedly contacted her by phone and email despite the court order.

Kelley was mailed arrest warrants on domestic violence charges before the murder.

Reilly's family has alleged that police were lenient toward Kelley because his father, Sean Kelley, was a police officer on the east side of the state.

"The Defendants repeatedly turned a blind eye to the clear danger and elevating risk that the stalker posed to Rosemarie in collusion with his police officer father, who sought and received leniency for his stalker son," the petition to the Supreme Court reads. "This collusion caused this entirely predictable and easily preventable murder."

Reilly's lawyers claim Rosemarie Reilly's 14th Amendment due process rights were violated by the police officers who failed to protect her from Kelley.

The attorneys are asking the Supreme Court to clarify the "state-created danger" doctrine. The Sixth Circuit judges that reviewed the suit said the officers could not be held liable for third-party harm for simply failing to act. To meet the threshold of state-created danger, the panel said, Reilly's family would have had to show that the officers created the danger or took actions that made Reilly less safe.

“Absent Supreme Court intervention, victims of outrageous governmental collusion and criminal neglect have no constitutional recourse under the current state of the law,” said Jim Rasor, senior trial counsel for Rasor Law, which is representing the Reillys. “Rosemarie Reilly’s family deserves their day in court and to have these officers held accountable for colluding with a violent abuser because his father was a police officer.”

In a statement to news outlets, Rasor argued the Reilly case has implications for litigation over the Oxford High School shooting.

“Governmental immunity is an important issue in the Nov. 30, 2021, Oxford School shooting as the Oxford School District will seek to avoid liability based on this doctrine," Rasor said. “They will argue that they did not do anything to increase the danger, ignoring that they miserably failed to protect the children in their school. However, the petition for review filed in the Reilly case, if granted, would prevent Oxford Schools from hiding behind governmental immunity, because the legal doctrine which protects governmental officials from responsibility would be overturned."

