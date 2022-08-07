Family of murdered Parkland woman upset over alleged killer selling house

The family of a Parkland woman says the house where she was murdered nearly two years ago is now for sale.

The owner of the house is the suspect in the case, the woman’s ex-boyfriend.

There aren’t any signs to indicate the house is for sale.

But the family found this listing online after they received a tip from some realtor friends.

Now they worry that the house where they believe someone they loved was murdered could be used to help the suspect flee.

“So this banner over here, it was made by a local artist who read Kasey’s story,” said Robert Cantrell, giving a tour of the Pacific Northwest Gaming and Collectibles shop.

Cantrell’s twin sister, Kassanndra, or Kasey as he called her, feels very much alive in this shop he opened six months after she died, based on their dream to share with others their love for gaming and horror.

“That’s Kasey with one of the zombies,” said Cantrell, pointing to a picture of Kassanndra.

Now he feels they are living their own kind of horror story, worried that proceeds from the sale of this South Tacoma house would be used to help bail out her alleged killer possibly with help from his family.

“There’s a brother,” says Cantrell. “There could be other hidden assets. There could be stocks, bonds.”

Cantrell’s disappearance in August 2020 was devastating, coming as the 33-year-old was celebrating her first pregnancy.

But her family immediately suspected Colin Dudley, her ex-boyfriend. They believe he killed her in this home, then dumped her body in University Place.

Less than a month later, Dudley was arrested and charged with murder, his bail set at $2 million. Now his house is for sale for $470,000.

“It’s not about whether you want to buy the house or not,” said Marie Smith, her voice breaking. “It’s about who you’re helping right now.”

Cantrell’s mother is concerned that if he uses the proceeds from the sale toward his bail, others might be in danger, too.

“What does that mean for the family as far as like, are we safe?” Smith said. “And then, is he trying to leave?”

Karen Lindholdt, Dudley’s Spokane-based attorney, said by telephone he has no plans to try to make bail, period.

Kassanndra’s family isn’t buying that.

Dudley’s trial is set for early October.