Family of murdered rideshare worker demanding answers from Seattle police

On Thursday, Mohamed Kediye’s loved ones and fellow drivers protested outside of Seattle City Hall, saying that the Seattle Police Department had failed to provide them with information about what led up to the murder.

“We’ll keep putting the pressure (on police) until we get justice or until we get answers from the city of Seattle,” said Ahmad Geelle, a friend of Kediye.

Police say Kediye was shot and killed Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near Amazon headquarters at Seventh Avenue and Lenora Street.

His body was discovered by officers inside his vehicle. Police and first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Kediye leaves behind a wife and six children. The family started a GoFundMe page, which states that Kediye was completing his last ride of the night.

They say he parked on the side of the road by Amazon headquarters to pick up his last customer, and moments before he started his ride, a vehicle pulled up alongside and ended his life.

Rideshare drivers tell KIRO 7 the lack of information has made them fear that this case was racially or religiously motivated because it occurred on the night of the 9/11 anniversary.

“We don’t know what’s going on, the police won’t tell us what happened. We know it’s Sept. 11. Sometimes people go crazy and shoot people,” said Abdi Shire, chairman of the Seattle Rideshare Drivers Association.

KIRO 7 reached out to Seattle police hoping to gather more information, but they responded by saying this is an active homicide investigation.