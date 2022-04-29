Family of murdered Salem girl grateful for arrest

Apr. 29—The family of a Salem girl found murdered in Lawrence, Mass., in 1988 is expressing gratitude to investigators whose dedicated pursuit of the case resulted in an arrest this week.

Melissa Tremblay's relatives issued a statement through the Essex (Mass.) District Attorney's Office, which on Wednesday announced that 74-year-old Marvin C. "Skip" McClendon Jr. had been arrested at his home in Alabama for Melissa's murder.

Melissa was 11 years old and a sixth grader at Lancaster School in Salem when she was stabbed to death and her body was left on train tracks, where authorities said she was struck by a train after her death. The child had accompanied her mother and the mother's boyfriend to a nearby social club and witnesses reported seeing the girl in the neighborhood in the afternoon.

Later that evening, however, the girl's mother reported her missing. Melissa's body was found the next day, Sept. 12, 1988.

In a statement signed by Melissa's cousin, Danielle Root, on behalf of her surviving relatives, the family said they have "prayed for justice" since the child's murder. "First and foremost we would like to thank the police who have worked so hard over the years to make sure justice was found," they said.

"My aunt Janet may not have used the best judgment in allowing Missy to play around the neighborhood of the social club, but that is between her and God," Root wrote. "She loved Missy and never intended any harm to come to her."

"We thank everyone for their prayers and so many of the kind words we have seen posted" on social media, the family wrote. "We are very eager for the next steps that the Essex County DA's office will be taking in the prosecution of Marvin McClendon."

In announcing McClendon's arrest, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett said police never gave up in pursuing justice for Melissa. "We never forgot about Melissa, nor did we give up on holding her killer accountable," he said.

Authorities say evidence recovered from the little girl's body was "instrumental" in leading police to McClendon more than three decades after the murder.

Blodgett said McClendon had been a "person of interest" for some time. "We believe we have the right person," he said at a news conference announcing McClendon's arrest.

Authorities said McClendon was living in Chelmsford, Mass., in 1988 and had ties to Lawrence, including a church in the city. He was employed by the Massachusetts Department of Corrections off and on between 1970 and 2002 and was working as a carpenter at the time of Melissa's murder.

McClendon waived extradition and is expected to be arraigned in Lawrence District Court this coming week.