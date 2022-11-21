Family of murdered Sapulpa woman speaks out, warns those suffering domestic abuse

Family members of a slain Sapulpa woman want the community to know how wonderful she was.

Leah Wicker and Sky Walton are cousins of Brittany Gawdy.

They say that Gawdy was a good mom and a giving person who believed the best about everyone she met. They often say that this positive disposition attracted abusive men.

Gawdy was stabbed to death over the weekend. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Joshua Stafford, is charged with her murder.

Sapulpa Police Detective Mike Sole says one of Gawdy’s children called 911. Sole says these cases are rare in Sapulpa and added that domestic violence can take the form of verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.

Like Wicker and Walton, Detective Sole encourages anyone in an abusive situation to seek help.

If you or anyone you know is seeking advice, please call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also check out Domestic Violence Intervention Services here in Tulsa.



