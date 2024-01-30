Family of N.J. teen who died by suicide after bullying sues school

The family of a New Jersey teen who died by suicide after she was brutally attacked and cyberbullied by her classmates filed a lawsuit Monday accusing top school officials of negligence and failure to protect the victim.

Adriana Kuch, 14, was attacked by fellow students at Central Regional High School in Bayville, N.J. on Feb. 1, 2023. A recording of the incident was later shared on multiple social media sites.

Kuch was hit in the face with a water bottle, punched, and kicked by a group of students who allegedly conspired to commit the attack, according to the family’s lawyers. She was found dead two days later.

Four students, all minors, were criminally charged on Feb. 10.

Monday’s lawsuit, filed in Ocean County, N.J., accuses the district’s board of education and several officials — including the now-former district superintendent, Triantafillos Parlapanides; the school principal; and an anti-bullying specialist — of not doing anything to protect Adriana, even though they were “aware of a culture of violence” at the school, the family’s lawyers said.

“Adriana was the light of our lives, and one year after her horrific and needless death, we are still waiting for justice,” Michael Kuch, the teen’s father, said in a statement. “It’s clear this school has a serious bullying problem that none of the school administrators care to admit or address.”

The complaint also alleges the school failed to investigate threats against the teen in a timely and appropriate manner and accuses Parlapanides of defamation and invasion of privacy.

On the day of the teen’s funeral, Parlapanides “publicly and falsely attributed Adriana’s death to her father having an affair (which the superintendent fabricated) that led to Adriana’s mother’s suicide, and he commented that her father now had to eat a ‘s–t sandwich’ given the circumstances he was facing,” according to the lawyers.

His comments sparked widespread outrage and led to his resignation.

“Michael Kuch and his family have experienced so much heartache and tragedy already, and the gross negligence of school officials — followed by the superintendent’s cruel, insensitive, and defamatory remarks —only compound their pain,” the family’s attorney, William Krais, said.

The suit was filed on behalf of the teen’s father, stepmother, and brother. Damages were not specified in the complaint.

If you or someone you know is going through a crisis, call or text the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or click here to chat with a counselor. LGBTQ youth are encouraged to call TrevorLifeline at (866) 488-7386, text ‘START’ to 678-678, or chat with a counselor.