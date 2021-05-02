Family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hail reports of £400m deal for her freedom

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
James Rothwell
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Richard Ratcliffe, pictured with daughter Gabriella, hailed the statement from Iran that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, could be freed as &#x002018;a better sign&#x002019;
Richard Ratcliffe, pictured with daughter Gabriella, hailed the statement from Iran that his wife, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, could be freed as ‘a better sign’

The family of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe hailed Iranian reports that a £400 million deal had been secured for her release as a “good sign”, as Britain insisted talks were ongoing.

Iranian state media claimed on Sunday that Tehran had struck a deal in which London would repay a 1970s arms debt to secure her freedom.

“The release of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe in exchange for the UK’s payment of its £400 million debt to Iran has ... been finalised,” an Iranian official said.

Richard Ratcliffe, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, told The Telegraph that the family had not yet heard anything from London or Tehran, adding: “It's probably a good sign that it's being signalled, just as last week's sentence was a bad sign. But my instinct is it is still a negotiating tactic.”

He added: “It doesn’t feel like things are resolved yet, even if the parameters are clearer and clearer.”

Referring to the debt, a Foreign Office spokesman said: “We continue to explore options to resolve this 40-year-old case and will not comment further as discussions are ongoing.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has already completed a five-year prison sentence in Iran over dubious spying charges. She was sentenced to an additional year in prison last week on charges of plotting to overthrow the Islamic Republic, which she strongly denies.

The fresh sentence came after a UK High Court hearing to resolve the £400 million debt payment was postponed without explanation. British sources said on Sunday night that the trial had been delayed at the request of the Iranian Ministry of Defence.

Dominic Raab, the Foreign Secretary, will meet with Antony Blinken, the US secretary of state, tomorrow at the G7 in London, where Iran will be on the agenda.

The United States strongly denied separate Iranian claims on Sunday that a deal involving a US-Iran prisoner swap had been agreed.

Iranian treatment of Nazanin ‘amounts to torture’

It came as Mr Raab said Iran’s treatment of the British-Iranian aid worker amounted to “torture”, the strongest rhetoric from the Government on the case so far.

Dominic Raab told the BBC&#39;s Andrew Marr that Iran had an to release Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe &#39;immediately and without condition&#39;
Dominic Raab told the BBC's Andrew Marr that Iran had an to release Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe 'immediately and without condition'

“I think it amounts to torture the way she’s being treated,” Mr Raab told the BBC’s Andrew Marr programme. He added that there was an “obligation on Iran to release her immediately and without condition”.

He also said it was “very difficult to argue” against claims that she was being held by Iran as a hostage.

“It is clear that she is subjected to a cat and mouse game that the Iranians, or certainly part of the Iranian system, engage with and they try to use her for leverage on the UK,” he said.

Mr Raab went on to stress that her imprisonment was “not solely” related to the arms debt. “We’ve said that debt is something we want to have resolved,” he added.

Iran is facing elections in June that will choose a successor to President Hassan Rouhani and is engaged in key talks in Vienna on restoring the Obama-era nuclear deal.

The dispute over the arms debt dates back to the 1970s, when the Shah of Iran paid the UK £400 million for 1,500 Chieftain tanks. The UK then refused to deliver the tanks after the Shah was toppled in the Islamic Revolution of 1979.

Ben Wallace, the Defence Secretary, said last September that “the Government acknowledges there is a debt to be paid”.

US denies deal to swap prisoners

The United States poured cold water on Iranian claims that Tehran and Washington had agreed to swap four US prisoners for four Iranian prisoners as well as the release of $7 billion in frozen Iranian funds.

Ron Klain, Joe Biden’s chief of staff, told CBS’ Face the Nation that “unfortunately, that report is untrue. There is no agreement to release these four Americans.”

“We’re working very hard to get them released,” Mr Klain said. “We raise this with Iran and our interlocutors all the time, but so far there’s no agreement.”

Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said the US had “not yet reached agreement” with Iran, adding that “there’s still fair distance to travel to close the remaining gaps”.

Tulip Siddiq, the Labour MP who is in close contact with Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s family, praised Mr Raab for increasing the pressure on Iran.

“I am aware there are news reports circulating about the debt being paid to #FreeNazanin. I have spoken to her family and they have heard nothing confirming any of these rumours,” she wrote on Twitter.

“It was however welcome to hear Dominic Raab refer to her torture this morning on Marr. I hope the Government is doing all it can to get the hostages home.”

Recommended Stories

  • Satyajit Ray: India Marks Centenary of Cinema Giant, but Legacy Has Multiple Interpretations

    India is celebrating the birth centenary of one of her greatest sons, Satyajit Ray, in a variety of ways. Sunday (May 2, 2021), marks the centenary of Ray, the Indian master who won an honorary Oscar in 1992, shortly before his death, and remains the country’s best known filmmaker internationally. Ray debuted with “Pather Panchali” […]

  • 61 died in Chicago buildings previously deemed fire hazards: report

    A joint investigation between the Chicago Tribune and Better Government Association found 61 people died in buildings previously deemed fire hazards.

  • Yellen: Biden's phased-in spending plan won't fuel inflation

    President Joe Biden’s massive proposed spending on infrastructure, families and education will not fuel inflation because the plans would be phased in gradually over 10 years, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday. Americans’ incomes soared in March by the most on record, boosted by $1,400 federal stimulus checks, and the economy expanded at a vigorous annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of the year, leading to concern over inflationary pressures. Biden laid out his expansive plans in an address to Congress last week.

  • Mitt Romney booed at Utah Republican convention

    Sen. Mitt Romney met a much less-than-favorable reception at the Utah Republican party convention on Saturday, where he was called a “traitor” and a “communist” as he vied to get a work in edgewise, according to The Guardian. Addressing the Maverik Center in West Valley City, he explained, “I’m a man who says what he means, and you know I was not a fan of our last president’s character issues.”

  • Police continue probe into killing of boys shot after Ramadan service in Kansas City

    “We shouldn’t have to bury our young people,” Mayor Quinton Lucas said.

  • G7 to consider mechanism to counter Russian 'propaganda', UK's Raab says

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Group of Seven richest countries will look at a proposal to build a rapid response mechanism to counter Russian "propaganda" and disinformation, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Reuters. Speaking ahead of a G7 foreign ministers' meeting in London, the first such in-person meeting for two years, Raab said the United Kingdom was "getting the G7 to come together with a rapid rebuttal mechanism" to counter Russian misinformation.

  • Venezuela gives US oilmen house arrest in gesture to Biden

    Six American oil executives jailed in Venezuela more than three years ago on corruption charges were granted house arrest on Friday in a gesture of goodwill toward the Biden administration as it reviews its policy toward the politically turbulent South American country. The partial release of the six employees of Houston-based Citgo was confirmed to The Associated Press by family members of the men. Tomeu Vadell, Jose Luis Zambrano, Alirio Zambrano, Jorge Toledo, Gustavo Cardenas and Jose Pereira were hauled away by masked security agents while at a meeting in Caracas just before Thanksgiving in 2017.

  • Israeli official: Biden told Mossad director U.S. isn't close to returning to Iran deal

    President Biden told the director of Israel's foreign intelligence service, Yossi Cohen, on Friday that the U.S. has a long way to go in talks with Iran before it agrees a return to full compliance of the 2015 nuclear deal, per a senior Israeli official briefed on the talks.State of play: Cohen, who has been director of the Mossad since 2016, laid out Israel’s position on the issue, telling Biden it would be a mistake for the U.S. to return to the deal without improving it first. Biden assured Cohen that the U.S. will continue to seek Israel's input in the future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: A spokesperson for the U.S. National Security Council said Cohen’s meeting at the White House Friday was with adviser Jake Sullivan and other national security officials. The spokesperson said Biden “dropped by to express condolences for the tragedy at Mount Meron."But a senior Israeli official disputed that description, saying the meeting Between the Mossad director and U.S. president wasn’t “a drop in,” and was not connected to the Mount Meron stampede, but was a pre-scheduled meeting specifically with the president to discuss Iran.The meeting took place on Friday before noon, right after the phone call between Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, during which Biden offered condolences for the disaster.The meeting lasted around an hour, the Israeli official said. Cohen was the only person to attend it from the Israeli side. Biden, Sullivan and CIA director Bill Burns attended from the U.S. side.The White House declined further comment on the story.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 25 Top-Paying Dividend Stocks That Will Make You Rich

    Retirees and other investors looking for predictable passive income streams have long turned to dividend stocks — which look even better now that it's a struggle to get a 1% yield on a...

  • Liz Cheney is facing mounting criticism from her GOP colleagues

    The past few weeks have seen a cascade of developments that seriously imperil Cheney's leadership role - and her future within the Republican Party.

  • Nigeria bans travellers from India, Brazil, Turkey over COVID-19 fears

    Nigeria will ban travellers coming from India, Brazil and Turkey because of concerns about the rampant spread of coronavirus in those countries, a presidential committee said on Sunday. "Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within Fourteen (14) days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria," Boss Mustapha, chairman of the presidential steering committee on COVID-19, said in a statement.

  • DR Congo Muslim cleric Sheikh Ali Amini killed in mosque

    The gunman fled on motorbike after shooting Sheikh Ali Amini while he was praying, an activist says.

  • Stephen Karanja: Kenyan anti-vaccine doctor dies from Covid-19

    Dr Stephen Karanja repeatedly said that the jab was "totally unnecessary".

  • A self-admitted ‘bad guy’ ran a $21 million investment fraud in Miami, feds say

    A federal indictment says Miami’s Larry Ramos Mendoza, managing member of The W Trading Group, told an investor in the company, that “he was a bad guy and had made some mistakes and bad investments.”

  • 5 things to know about new Bears CB Thomas Graham Jr.

    The Bears found Kyle Fuller's replacement at cornerback. Here are five things to know about the Bears’ newest selection.

  • Fox host Maria Bartiromo says China is secretly sending doctors and engineers over the US-Mexico border

    ‘You have to ask, why the CCP is sending these people through the border ... What are they doing when they get here?’

  • Republican senator calls for ‘spirit of forgiveness’ over Capitol riot and says it’s ‘time to move on’

    Roger Marshall, who alleged ‘serious voter fraud’ before insurrection, says ‘it’s time for this country to heal’

  • Police officers seen laughing at brutal arrest of woman with dementia no longer on force, chief says

    Chief of Loveland Police Department issues apology after release of footage

  • Trump-backed candidate whose husband died of Covid advances to congressional runoff in Texas

    Republicans Susan Wright and Jake Ellzey will face off in runoff election for state’s 6th district seat

  • Matthews scores twice as Maple Leafs beat Canucks 5-1

    Auston Matthews scored twice to raise his NHL-leading goal total to 38 as the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Saturday for their fifth straight win. Adam Brooks, Alex Galchenyuk and Joe Thornton also scored for Toronto. Mitch Marner had two assists and Jack Campbell stopped 26 shots for the North Division’s top team, which finished 5-3-1 against the Canucks this season.