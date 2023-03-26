Family of NC mom fatally shot holding her toddler ask for help

The family of a North Carolina woman fatally shot while holding one of her children in her arms Thursday has started a GoFundMe in hopes people will help with her funeral expenses and the care of her kids.

Sharelle “Pebbles” Johnson, the 25-year-old mother, was shot in a home in the 2400 block of Phillips Avenue in Greensboro about 1:30 p.m., multiple media outlets reported.

A 20-year-old man also was shot and was being treated at a hospital, WFMY reported.

The suspect, 23-year-old Deon Lamar Monk, was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and other offenses, WGHP reported.

An Amber Alert was issued for a 9-month-old boy after Monk drove from the home with the child, according to WGHP.

Authorities arrested Monk in Harnett County Friday and returned the 9-month-old to his mother, WXII reported.

On GoFundMe, Johnson’s family called the death of “our beloved little sister,” and “a senseless, tragic act of Gun Violence.”

“All donations will go towards the Home Going Services of our sister Pebbles and also to provide anything her children will need in this trying time of losing their mother,” her family wrote on the site.

“We want to thank you all in advance for your help and support at this time,” said the GoFundMe post. “R.I.P Pebbles #stopgunviolence #flyhighbabysister.”

By Saturday night, 61 donors gave a total of $3,887 on the site.