Family needs help with funeral after 13-year-old girl drowns in a Charlotte pool

Family and friends are mourning a 13-year-old girl who drowned in a pool at a Charlotte apartment complex.

Tiffany Alegria drowned on Wednesday in the pool at Vista Villa, her family said in Spanish on a Go Fund Me site where they are raising money for her funeral.

Vista Villa is on Montego Drive, off The Plaza in east Charlotte.

Medic confirmed on Twitter treating a patient for life-threatening injuries on Montego Drive before taking the patient to Carolinas Medical Center. Medic doesn’t name its patients, due to federal health care privacy laws.

Tiffany’s grandmother was with her at the time, and neither knew how to swim, WSOC reported, citing family members.

“Many people” were at the pool but didn’t notice the girl “until it was too late,” WCCB reported, citing friends of Tiffany’s family.

On Go Fund Me, Tiffany’s family said they have “limited resources” to afford her funeral. By Saturday morning, friends and family raised about $500.