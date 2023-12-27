Family with newborn gets car stolen from Vancouver hospital garage

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A family found out their car was stolen from the hospital parking lot while they were welcoming a newborn to the world over the weekend.

This all happened at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. On Friday night, Raelinda Quintero was rushed to the hospital with her husband, Edgar, for an emergency C-section. Baby Alonso was born healthy, but Edgar made a startling discovery when he went to the parking garage.

Mother, son among those arrested in large drug, gun bust involving tiny home in Portland

Edgar was hoping to go get medication for his wife that night before everything closed for Christmas. However, the family’s 2018 Hyundai Elantra was gone.

After visiting the security office, they discovered on video that it was stolen by thieves who used a makeshift key to enter the vehicle and take off in a matter of seconds.

The Quinteros, who just bought the car a year ago, were expecting to bring their baby home in it.

The family now has to contend without a car nor the car seat and stroller left in it. The day their baby was born, family members had to give them a ride home.

PHOTOS: Hot pink kitten ‘improving’ in foster home after it was cleaned with ‘toxic’ chemicals

The Quinteros’ 2018 Hyundai Elantra had a license plate of CGB1405 at the time it was taken. Family members have also started a GoFundMe page to replace the stolen car and items.

Legacy Health sent a statement to KOIN 6 News saying that while they can’t comment on specific incidents, safety and security is a top priority.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.