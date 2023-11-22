Family of Newport News missing woman says loved one was kidnapped

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Sherree Brown was reported missing Oct. 24. But her family believes a man who tried to sexually assault Brown may have attacked her again.

“And people are like, well maybe she wandered off? No. She don’t wander off. She don’t have dementia, she don’t have Alzheimer’s, she’s not mentally ill. She’s a stage four breast cancer patient,” said A’Lexus Gibbs, Sherree Brown’s daughter.

Gibbs last talked to her mother on the phone Oct. 17. They talked about Brown’s granddaughter, who was in the hospital at the time. Brown also told A’Lexus she’d been assaulted on Oct. 7, saying a man had pulled her into his truck.

“Took her behind the 7-Eleven, where the car wash is, and tried to sexually assault her and physically assault her,” Gibbs said. She told me the man punched her in the face, tried to run her over in the truck when she was trying to get out.”

We reached out to Newport News Police for a copy of the report Brown filed, but officials say they can’t release it to us since Brown was the victim of the crime. Gibbs believes the perpetrator tracked her mother down.

“I feel like my mom was taken,” Gibbs said. “Normally, if she would leave the house, she would at least have a jacket. She would take her phone and she would take either her purse or her wallet with her.”

But those things were found inside the house where Brown was staying with her roommate and landlord. She was last seen on Daphia Circle in Newport News. Brown’s mother said it’s not like her daughter to leave and not tell anyone.



“Sherree normally does call. She calls all the time. That’s why I feel that Sherree is, someone’s taken her, or, I don’t know,” says Sharron Sanford-Brown.

Brown is battling stage four breast cancer and missed her chemo appointment last week. Brown’s mother said the last time she spoke with her, Brown said how happy she was to be alive.

“Sherree is missing, Sherree need medical care. Sherree need help,” Sanford-Brown said. “And I want somebody to know that!”

It’s a tough time for this family as they head into a Thanksgiving with one chair sitting empty.

“I just want my daughter back,” Sanford-Brown said. “I just want to bring her home.”

Sherree Brown is 4-foot-11, 90 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. If you’ve seen her or know where she might be, you are urged to call Newport News Police at 757-247-2500.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.