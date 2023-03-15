Family of nightclub owner who was killed raises reward amount to $250k for info on murder suspect

The family of Michael Gidewon, a well-known Atlanta nightclub owner who was killed in early February, has raised the reward amount for information on the suspect.

According to police, Jonathan David Soto, 39, is a suspect in the incident that happened outside of the Republic Lounge on Brady Avenue.

On Feb. 9, Channel 2 Action News reported that Gidewon’s brother, Alex Gidewon, announced on Instagram that he is offering a $100,000 reward to the person who turns Soto into police.

Alex posted a photo on Instagram Tuesday, raising that amount to $250,000 for information on Soto.

Employees of the lounge told Channel 2 Action News that Gidewon kicked Soto out of the club for being too drunk. They say he waited outside for Gidewon to leave, and that’s when he shot and killed him.

The Crime Stoppers reward amount is still at $2,000 for information on the investigation.

At a vigil last month, close friends asked Soto to turn himself in.

Industry colleagues say Gidewon was Atlanta nightlife royalty.

