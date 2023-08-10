Family of Noni Battiste-Kosoko, who died in jail last month, demands justice

Battiste-Kosoko died on July 12 at the Atlanta City Detention Center, said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which stated she was “found in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury.”

The family of a 19-year-old Black woman who died in an Atlanta jail last month demands justice and accountability.

Noni Battiste-Kosoko passed away at the Atlanta City Detention Center, said the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, which stated that she was found unresponsive July 11 “in her cell by herself with no obvious signs of injury,” 11Alive News reported.

Prior to a Thursday press conference, Shashu Battiste said in a news release that her only child was arrested “for a misdemeanor and died in jail. And, we want answers!”

Noni Battiste-Kosoko, 19, (above) died July 11 in the Atlanta City Detention Center. Her family is demanding answers. (Photo credit: Screenshot/YouTube.com/11Alive News)

The sheriff’s office initially stated that Battiste-Kosoko was held in the detention center following her May arrest for a minor bench warrant. She reportedly had a $2,000 bond, but it was on hold because of unspecified charges in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

While authorities have not disclosed the circumstances surrounding her arrest by the Union City authorities on May 20, Fulton County jail records indicate that Battiste-Kosoko was booked on failure to appear and a fugitive from justice for a finger-printable charge.

The website listed her release date as July 11 – the same day the sheriff’s office said she was found unresponsive during dinner rounds.

At the time of Battiste-Kosoko’s death, the sheriff’s office said the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office would conduct an autopsy, and the Atlanta Police Department would investigate the death.

According to Fox 5 News Atlanta, the county medical examiner has finished the autopsy, but it is still unclear how Battiste-Kosoko died.

Battiste said she is devastated at losing her only child, who spent the last eight weeks of her life incarcerated due to missing her final hearing on trespassing and vandalism charges.

The grieving mother said she is attempting to keep her attention on her daughter’s positive contributions to the world as she waits for responses. She expressed various emotions, the strongest of which was appreciation for Noni’s existence.

“I feel really blessed to have had her,” said Battiste, Fox 5 reported. “She was so talented, and I really want to stress that. She just had so much that she wanted to do.”

One of Battiste-Kosoko’s cellmates claimed last week that she was battling with voices in her head and was being overlooked. A family representative confirmed the young woman’s mental health struggles.

According to 11Alive, the Atlanta Police Department no longer uses the city detention center as a primary holding location, but last year the city and the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office signed a contract allowing the sheriff’s office to transfer inmates from the overcrowded county jail.

Battiste-Kosoko’s family has reportedly hired the Edmond & Lindsay LLP firm to represent them.

“We are committed to finding out the truth behind Noni’s death,” said Dr. Roderick Edmond, a lawyer and family friend. “…If there was any foul play, we will hold all involved accountable.”

The legal team stated they would provide Fulton County with the necessary ante litem notice, “putting them on notice that a lawsuit may be filed because of Noni’s death,” 11Alive reported.

TheGrio is FREE on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!

The post Family of Noni Battiste-Kosoko, who died in jail last month, demands justice appeared first on TheGrio.