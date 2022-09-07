Family with North Dakota ties murdered by family member in Arizona

Sep. 7—CASA GRANDE, Ari. — A family with ties to North Dakota was killed in Arizona over the weekend.

After receiving a "frantic" emergency call on Saturday, Sept. 4, deputies in south-central Arizona's Pinal County found four people dead inside a home in Casa Grande, Arizona. It is believed the four family members were murdered by a member of their family, 21-year-old Richard Wilson, authorities in Arizona say. Casa Grande is about an hour southeast of Phoenix.

The victims were identified as 47-year-old Richard Wilson, the suspect's father, 5 -year-old Ellen Otterman, the suspect's mother, 16-year-old Rudy Wilson, the suspect's sister, and 5-year-old Renaya White, the suspect's niece.

A public information officer with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office confirmed the family does have ties to North Dakota, but said the office "cannot get into too many further details." The officer said it's not known how long the family had been living in Arizona, but the office has had prior contact with the suspect dating back at least three years.

The 21-year-old Wilson was still on scene when deputies arrived, and was arrested, according to a news release. He been booked into the county jail there on four counts of first-degree murder and is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

"This act of depraved violence will have long lasting effects on all those who knew this family," Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb said. "While nothing will bring their loved ones back, I send my prayers and support to everyone affected."

The incident is still under investigation.