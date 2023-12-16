Family of North Texas man missing since March pleads for public’s help in locating him

The family of a missing North Texas man and the Cedar Hill Police Department are asking for the public’s help locating the 67-year-old who disappeared in March.

Matias “Matt” Guzman was last seen March 12 in the parking lot of the Circle On Food Mart, located at 207 S. Clark Road. Guzman told staff at the nearby group home where he lived that he was walking to the convenience store to buy a beer, Cedar Hill police said in a social media post. He never returned.

According to police, Guzman talked to at least one person in the Circle On parking lot and asked directions to Garland.

Guzman’s sister Lisa Morris told the Star-Telegram in an email Friday that Guzman had only been in Cedar Hill for around two weeks when he disappeared. Most of his family lives in Garland.

Guzman suffers from memory loss from an accident, as well as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, according to Morris. He’s been prescribed daily medication for those conditions.

“We are trying to give our parents some type of closure,” Morris said.

Matt Guzman’s family have been circulating flyers throughout North Texas in hopes of finding the 67-year-old who disappeared from Cedar Hill on March 12, 2023.

Guzman is a Hispanic man, about 5-foot-4, weighing around 160-170 pounds with short black hair and black and gray facial hair, police said. He was wearing an orange shirt, brown jacket and blue jeans when he disappeared.

Police said they’ve been looking for Guzman since March, but his location is still unknown.

Anyone with information about Guzman’s whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Schar at 972-291-5181 ext. 2258 or benjamin.schar@cedarhilltx.com.

