Family of North Texas road rage victim offers $10,000 reward for info leading to arrest

The family of a woman killed July 10 in a road rage shooting in Hurst is offering a $10,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible, according to a Facebook page the family started.

Paola Nuñez Linares, 37, was with her husband, Zane Jones, when police say she was shot in a road rage incident on East Loop 820 in Hurst. Her family created the Facebook page, My Names Was Paola, to spread awareness of the case.

The suspect vehicle investigators were looking for was described as a small, dark-colored older model car, according to Hurst police. Investigators believe the driver of the car fired several shots into the couple’s minivan, hitting Nunez. She died at a hospital a few hours later.

Linares’ family said they believe there are witnesses out there, along with people who heard about it from the shooter after the fact, but that nobody has come forward yet.

The family plans to share stories about Linares and the ways she impacted the people around her, they said in the post about the reward. They also hope anybody with information will reach out to the family through the page’s DMs.

“We hope that you will follow this page and share our stories about this remarkable woman so that the world can know who she really was, which is so much more than a murder victim,” Linares’ family said in the post.

