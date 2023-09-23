Family of northwest Charlotte shooting victim scared for safety with no arrest made

The family of a northwest Charlotte shooting victim is sacred for their safety as the suspect is still on the loose.

Kwandarrius Howze, 24, was at home early Thursday morning when he was killed at his apartment on Park Fairfax Drive. His family was feet away when he was killed.

“I’ve done cried so much, I don’t think I can cry no more,” Connie Howzem the victim’s grandmother, said. “He was playful and he was very friendly.”

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. when someone shot into the apartment while Kwandarrius and his mother’s four children were inside, aged 2 to 11.

ALSO READ: Arrest made in deadly shooting near Gastonia nightclub

“Died in his mother’s arms she heard it because she was upstairs sleeping with the other kids, she heard the gunshots and told the other kids to get on the floor she got down there and said Dee was laying in the floor, gurgling,” Howze said.

No one else was hurt in the shooting.

Howze was going to school to become a long-haul truck driver.

Kwandarrius’ grandmother has a message for his killer.

RELATED: ‘It’s terrible!’: Neighbors on edge after 2 shootings within hours at apartment complex

“Put the guns down, get up, and get yourself together because it’s not fair for a family to have to suffer and to have to plan a funeral for a perfectly health person,” Howze said.

One of the children who was inside the apartment was Kwandarrius 8-year-old sister, and she is asking questions someone her age shouldn’t.

“Are we gonna see Dee any more?” Is he coming back? does heaven give you food, because I know my brother is hungry.”

Channel 9 will provide updates on the case as they come in.

(WATCH BELOW: 3 shot at east Charlotte apartments)