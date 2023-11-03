Family of Norwich woman killed on I-95 secures $4.8 million settlement

Nov. 2—The family of a 31-year-old former Norwich woman killed when she was struck by a tractor trailer on the shoulder of Interstate 95 has secured a $4.8 million settlement to end a long-running wrongful death lawsuit, the attorney for the family said Thursday.

The suit was filed by the estate of Ashley Ferguson Jones, a mother of two young children who died on Dec. 1, 2016, while standing on the side of Interstate 95 in Old Lyme. Police said Ferguson had stopped her Kia Optima in the southbound breakdown lane, between exits 70 and 71, to check on her infant daughter who had been coughing and possibly choking.

She was outside her car, leaning into the back seat when she was struck by a tractor trailer driven by Nicolae Marcu of New Hampshire. Marcu was arrested and later convicted at trial of misconduct with a motor vehicle. The presiding judge in the case said the only explanation for the crash was that Marcu was distracted in some way, and thus criminally negligent, though there is no evidence he was on his phone or intoxicated.

Marcu was sentenced to five years of probation.

The Reardon Law Firm represented the estate of Ferguson Jones in lawsuits against Marcu and the company he worked for, MGR Freight System Inc. of Countryside, Ill., along with multiple subsidiaries of the company.

Attorney Kelly Reardon said the lawsuit focused on the driver's negligence.

"The case was hard fought, lasting for seven years and involving multiple lawsuits," Reardon said in a statement. "The family wishes to express gratitude to all of those involved who helped to ensure that the case was resolved successfully and that Ashley's memory was honored."

"Trucking companies need to be held accountable for the actions of distracted truck drivers," she said.

Reardon said federal laws are outdated and that most tractor trailers on the road are only required to carry $750,000 in insurance, an amount she said is inadequate to cover compensation for anyone injured or killed.

Reardon said the money would benefit Ferguson Jones' family ― her husband Marshall Jones and her two children, who would now be assured a good education. While the family has suffered through lengthy criminal and civil proceedings, Reardon said they are looking forward to moving on.

