Family of Oakmont man detained in Russia demands answers, pleads for his freedom

It’s been almost a year since Marc Fogel was on his way to teach his 10th year at the Anglo American School in Moscow.

The Oakmont man was detained after arriving at Sheremetyevo International Airport.

The 61-year-old was in possession of about 17 grams of medical marijuana, prescribed to treat chronic pain from a spinal condition.

The Russian government charged Fogel with drug smuggling and drug possession and sentenced him to 14 years in a maximum security prison.

Nearly a year into his sentence, Fogel’s family is speaking out. WATCH WPXI Tonight at 11 p.m. for the full story.

