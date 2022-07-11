Family offers $5,000 reward in murder of Durham man fatally shot in Carrboro

The family of a Durham man fatally shot in January is offering a $5,000 reward for information about his murder, Carrboro police announced Monday morning.

TaeVeon Michael Ja’Quentin Young, 23, was shot while driving his car around 11 p.m. Jan. 31 near the BPW Club Road entrance to The Villages apartment complex on Smith Level Road.

Young made it to the UNC Hospitals emergency room about 15 to 20 minutes later, where he died from his injuries, police have said.

Police were not able to talk with Young and didn’t know the details of what had happened for several days, Carrboro Police Chief Chris Atack said in February. They later found evidence that pointed them to where the shooting had taken place, and they also found the victim’s black, 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was impounded as evidence, police said previously.

The murder capped off several months of shootings in the normally quiet town, beginning with an Aug. 3 drive-by in which dozens of rounds were fired at a car in the parking lot of the Wendy’s restaurant in downtown Carrboro.

Another shooting was reported March 19 by a person driving east on N.C. 54 near Jones Ferry Road. That person told police they fled when the occupants of another car started shooting at them. Police have not released any other information about the incident.

Young’s family is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects in his January murder, police said Monday.

Anyone with information can call the Carrboro Police Department at 919-918-7413. Anonymous tips can be left on the Crime Stoppers tip line at 919-942-7515.

