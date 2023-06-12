Family offers $5K reward in teenage daughter’s 2021 murder

The family of a teenager who was shot and killed in Tukwila nearly two years ago is offering a new reward to help find her killer.

Jashwana Hollingsworth was 17 when she was shot outside Southcenter Mall.

Her family is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to her killer.

Hollingsworth was shot in the neck and spine in the parking lot outside JCPenney on Nov. 24, 2021.

Her boyfriend was also hit by gunfire but survived.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Tukwila Police.