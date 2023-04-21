Family of Old National Bank shooter working to keep gun off auction block

The family of Connor Sturgeon, who killed five people April 10 inside Old National Bank, issued a statement calling for “meaningful, common sense gun safety measures.”

In the statement released by one of the couple's attorneys, the family said it was “aghast to learn Kentucky law mandated the assault rifle used in the horrific event be sold to the highest bidder at public auction."

They said they are working vigorously to ensure the weapon is legally destroyed.

The five people killed were Josh Barrick, 40; Deana Eckert, 57; Tommy Elliott, 63; Juliana Farmer, 45; and Jim Tutt Jr., 64. Eight others were injured, including Louisville Metro Police Officer Nickolas Wilt who was shot in the head. Wilt's field training officer Cory Galloway killed Sturgeon.

Wilt is currently on a ventilator while he remains in critical but stable condition.

In a previous statement, the family said Sturgeon, who worked at the bank, was suffering from “mental health challenges” that the family was addressing and they had no warning signs ahead of his violent shooting spree.

“No words can express our sorrow, anguish, and horror at the unthinkable harm our son Connor inflicted on innocent people, their families, and the entire Louisville community," the family said.

In the statement issued Thursday, they said the first step in avoiding the auction of the assault rifle occurred Monday, when the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives took possession of the weapon.

"We genuinely appreciate the assistance of both LMPD and ATF in this regard," the statement said.

Cassandra Mullins, a public information officer for ATF, confirmed it has seized the rifle and said the agency will comply with all federal laws when the investigation closes, but she decline to say if the rifle would be turned over to Kentucky State Police for auction.

Mullins further clarified that: "I cannot go into details of a specific case, particularly an on-going investigation. In general, firearms seized by ATF in federal investigations are disposed of in accordance with federal law and are not transferred to KSP for auction."

The state's gun auction law says Kentucky State Police shall receive firearms and ammunition confiscated by or abandoned to "every law enforcement agency in Kentucky."

Since 1998, the General Assembly has required Kentucky State Police to sell confiscated firearms. The proceeds have been used to buy personal body armor and other equipment for police.

