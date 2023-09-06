Family of One of Six Victims Killed In Fiery 2022 Los Angeles Crash Sues Traveling Nurse, and the Company She Worked for, Claims Staff Knew of Her ‘Troubling Behavior’ and Should’ve Never Hired the ‘Manic’ Driver

Nicole Linton, the traveling nurse facing murder charges in connection to a deadly crash at a Los Angeles, California, intersection in 2022, was hit with another lawsuit.

The family of Nathesia Lewis, one of the victims who died during the incident, filed the wrongful death lawsuit seeking monetary damages late last month, according to reports. The complaint against Linton, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. and Kaiser claims that the defendants should have known that Linton exhibited alarming behavior.

“Defendants, and each of them, should have never hired Nicole Lorraine Linton, and/or should have immediately reported her troubling behavior to the California Board of Nursing and should have taken other actions to protect the public from the foreseeable dangers she posed to the citizens of Los Angeles, California while working for the West Los Angeles Kaiser Medical Center,” the court documents said, per Law & Crime.

Nicole Linton attends a court hearing after crashing her car into traffic at Los Angeles intersection killing six people. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/FOX 11)

According to reports, the lawsuit cites Linton’s past arrests for alleged actions “including jumping on a police car and on another occasion jumping out of the window,” prior manic episodes and crashes as incidents the defendants should have been aware of. It argues that the company touted “excessive profits” over the community’s safety, as the outlets reported.

Officials said Linton crashed her gray Mercedes-Benz into multiple cars after speeding and failing to stop at a red light at the intersection of La Brea Avenue and Slauson Avenue. Lewis and 38-year-old Lynette Noble died as a result of the incident. A pregnant woman identified as Asherey Ryan, her 11-month-old son Alonzo, and her partner Reynold Lester were also among those who were killed.

In addition to her six murder charges, Linton faces five counts of gross vehicular manslaughter. She pleaded not guilty earlier this year. Her lawyers have argued that she had a psychotic break before the collision. Linton’s sister created a campaign seeking donations for Linton’s legal fees and said that she has been hospitalized in the past because she struggles with mental illness.

Ryan’s family filed a similar lawsuit back in July, echoing similar claims that despite her background, the employers hired Linton “to capitalize on exorbitant fees” and tackle staffing shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As RadarOnline reported, the lawsuit also noted that Linton showed signs of “a mental health crisis” and was “agitated” at her job just hours before the incident happened.

Following the crash, Lewis’ family created a GoFundMe, raising just over $24,000 of its $50,000 goal. It revealed that Lewis is survived by her six children and grandchild. She also had to be identified by DNA because of the severe burns that impacted her appearance.

“Nathesia Lewis was loved by so many; she has brothers and sisters, aunts, childhood friends that loved her,” the fundraiser said.

