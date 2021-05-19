Family organizes GoFundMe for Hernandez

May 19—Loved ones of Andrea Hernandez are asking the community for help to raise funds to send the 35-year-old's body back home to Mexico.

Hernandez's body was discovered last week in her home in what police have said is a suspected homicide.

According to Hernandez's cousin, Elizabeth Diaz, who organized the GoFundMe page, the family are attempting to raise $6,000.

"Her parents are there and they want her body there," Diaz said. "They want to see her for the last time."

Diaz said, although she lives in Lexington, she knows Hernandez had many friends in Richmond where she lived and worked for 15 years.

"I don't know a lot of people in Richmond, but I am hoping those that knew her in the community will want to help," she said.

So far, the page has helped the family raise $880 and shows a picture of Hernandez celebrating a birthday.

"She was a very happy person and a loving mother. She always wanted the best for her family," the post read.

Diaz said a local service is being held on Friday, May 21, for Hernandez in Lexington at 1593 Russell Cave Rd Lexington, Ky 40505 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Hernandez said anyone is welcome to attend.

The primary suspect in the case, 40-year-old Hector Hernandez-Diaz (aka Hector Diaz-Hernandez), of Richmond, has still not been located.

Police believe he left the scene of the crime in a Gray 2003 Volkswagen Passet (4-Door) with the Kentucky license plate BFD-078. Officers believe he is armed and dangerous and a search for Diaz is currently underway nationwide.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call (859) 624-4776 or email detective@richmond.ky.us.