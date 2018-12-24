Family of Otto Warmbier awarded $500 million in lawsuit against North Korea

CINCINNATI — The family of Otto Warmbier, the Ohio man who died after being imprisoned in North Korea, has been awarded $500 million in a lawsuit against the country.

Fred and Cindy Warmbier of the Cincinnati suburb of Wyoming, Ohio, requested $1.05 billion in punitive damages and about $46 million for the family's suffering in a motion filed in October in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C.

On Monday, Judge Beryl Howell ruled that the family had established its right to relief, granting the motion for default judgment but not for the full amount.

"We put ourselves and our family through the ordeal of a lawsuit and public trial because we promised Otto that we will never rest until we have justice for him," the family said.

► Dec. 17: North Korea warns U.S. sanctions could block denuclearization 'forever'

► Dec. 10: U.S. imposes new sanctions on three North Korea officials

► June 12: Analysis: When Trump met Kim, handshake was more historic than words

Howell ruled that North Korea was liable for the torture, hostage taking, and extrajudicial killing of Otto Warmbier and the injuries to his mother and father. Howell's opinion opened with a mother's anguish.

“What the heck did you do to my kid?” Cindy Warmbier testified in a Dec. 19 hearing, the opinion said.

"An American family, the Warmbiers, experienced North Korea’s brutality first hand when North Korea seized their son to use as a pawn in that totalitarian state’s global shenanigans and face-off with the United States," court documents said. "Having been compelled to keep silent during Otto’s detention in North Korea in an effort to protect his safety, Otto’s parents have since promised to 'stand up' and hold North Korea accountable for its 'evil' actions against their son."

Howell said the estate of Otto Warmbier is entitled to $21 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages. Fred and Cindy Warmbier also are entitled to $15 million in compensatory damages and $150 million in punitive damages.



Otto Warmbier, 22, traveled in December 2015 to North Korea on a tour. As he was about to leave in January 2016, North Korean authorities arrested him, accusing him of committing a "hostile act" that threatened the "single-minded unity" of the country's citizens.

North Korean officials alleged he acted at the behest of a church in Ohio — which he didn't attend — as well as the CIA, the motion states. He was charged and convicted in a show trial of stealing a poster from a hotel.

A month later, all communication ceased.

Otto Warmbier spent a year and a half imprisoned.

► June 12: Trump on Otto Warmbier: 'Otto did not die in vain'

► May 2: Trump hints at release of American prisoners held in North Korea

The Warmbiers had been nervous about their son's trip to North Korea. Otto Warmbier, then 21, was a University of Virginia student.

"Otto had an 'open mind' and 'wanted to explore,' and he viewed the trip to North Korea as an opportunity to experience a different culture and way of life," court documents said.

University of Virginia student and Wyoming, Ohio, native More

When he didn't call his family after his scheduled departure from North Korea, the tour company, Young Pioneer Tours, told them "everything was fine" and that his inability to leave North Korea was just a misunderstanding, according to court documents.

After he was detained, the U.S. State Department told the family that their son would "be home in six months." Department officials also told the family to stay quiet.

The State Department under administrations of both presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump told the Warmbiers not to speak to media outlets about their son's detention because "North Korea was 'going to want something for Otto,' and the more the family spoke publicly, 'the more it’s going to cost,' " court documents said.