Family outing ends with UTV crash, killing 15 and 11-year-old brothers, MN mom says

It was the best afternoon, Lara Dahl described as she remembered laughing with her sons as they all collected trail cameras and deer stands from hunting land in their area.

Then, as three of her four sons traveled home in their Polaris Ranger UTV, tragedy struck.

The three Dahl brothers — Drew, Harrison and William — were involved in a collision with a 40-year-old operator of a Chevrolet Silverado on Jan. 7 in Kandiyohi County, according to Minnesota State Patrol. The roadway they were traveling on had snowy and icy conditions, troopers said.

William, the 15-year-old who was operating the Ranger, was flown to a hospital, where doctors told the family that he was not showing any brain activity, his mother said in a post on Caring Bridge. Two days later, he died surrounded by his family.

“This kid, this kid. One we are so proud of,” Lara Dahl said. “From the moment he was born, he was ready to go. Always testing, always smiling, refusing help, walking early, potty training himself, go-go-go all the time! He was the best son, best brother, best friend anyone could ever have.”

Harrison, William’s 11-year-old brother, was going through his own battle as William died. Their mom described Harrison as “a fighter” as he was sedated with multiple injuries.

He died Tuesday, Jan. 16, his mother said.

“He fought so hard but his little body couldn’t handle all the stress and trauma,” Lara Dahl wrote on Caring Bridge. “We are going to miss his witty comments, his energy, his adventurous self. We love you Harry so very much and are so proud of you.”

She said the third brother who was on the UTV, 10-year-old Drew, was released from the hospital a few days after being admitted. He had suffered a bump on his head, a deep cut on his side and bruising.

The brothers were a part of the New London-Spicer wrestling team, according to social media posts. Rival wrestling teams in the Minnesota community were among those who sent their condolences.

The boys’ mother said in her initial post the oldest of the siblings, Gage, went home with his parents while the younger brothers were on the UTV together.

William was referred to as Gage’s “co-pilot,” according to Lara Dahl. She said the pair were best friends and hunting and fishing partners.

Minnesota State Patrol said the driver of the Silverado was uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.

Kandiyohi County is about 90 miles west of Minneapolis.