Family-owned for decades, Miller's Bar in Dearborn has new owner

Longtime and iconic Miller's Bar on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn has a new owner.

Allie T. Mallad, a local businessman and entrepreneur, has acquired the longtime eatery that's been in business since 1941, according to a news release. Mallad announced the sale from the Miller family on Monday, also purchasing the shopping center property upon which the bar is located.

Family-owned Miller's is known for its famous no-frills signature ground-round burgers served on waxed paper. Its burgers have received plenty of accolades both locally and nationally.Mallad, who was born and raised in Dearborn, Michigan, said he will continue with Miller's legacy and that customers can expect the same traditions to continue.

“We are privileged and honored to have the opportunity to continue the traditions of Miller’s Bar and the profound impact that Miller’s has had on the community," Mallad said in a news release. "Everyone can expect to enjoy the same atmosphere and the same exact traditions that the Miller family created, I will continue that amazing legacy."In the fall of 2021, the family listed Miller's Bar for sale as the owners at the time, Dennis and Mark Miller, were looking to retire. In November 2022, Dennis Miller died. He was 74.

Miller's bar in Dearborn, Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018.

The building, restaurant, and its contents went up for sale along with Miller's liquor license. The initial asking price, according to WDIV-TV (Channel 4), was $4 million. No sale price was released.

Mallad is the founder, chairman, and CEO of franchise brands Massage Green Spa, Red Effect Infrared Fitness, and Stretch Smart Infrared Therapy Centers, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile also lists him as the CEO of Lefty's Cheesesteaks franchising.

