Family-owned Whitter clothing store to close after recent burglaries
The family that owns a clothing store in Whittier says they plan to shut down the business in the aftermath of three recent burglaries.
Fossil Group confirmed to The Verge on Friday that it's exiting the smartwatch business, and will instead focus on its other products. It hasn't released a new smartwatch since 2021. The company said it'll keep releasing software updates for the time being.
Lawmakers are inching closer to a deal on a bipartisan tax package that would temporarily restore some popular business tax breaks. But experts are split on the effectiveness of the business credits.
From Apple AirPods to winter essentials, these are the markdowns we've got our eyes on.
Pensions mostly disappeared from the private sector, but worker demand is spurring new solutions.
While some bears on Wall Street believe valuations for the S&P 500 are reaching stretched levels, more bullish strategist argue valuations aren't a good indicator of future returns.
Business credit cards can help business owners streamline and improve their operations. Plus, they come with some pretty sweet perks. Here's how to find the best business credit cards for you.
If you need a different repayment plan for your student loans, here are some options from which you may be able to choose.
Spoiler alert: You can put it on pretty much anything and it will taste delicious.
Student loan payments will resume soon, and borrowers are taking another look at their debt. Some forms of loan forgiveness are taxable. If you aren't prepared, the taxes on student loan forgiveness can be significant.
Flexport, a logistics company with $2.7 billion in venture and debt funding, is reportedly planning additional layoffs. Flexport communications head Liyan Chen declined to comment on the report in an email to TechCrunch. Flexport, which provides freight forwarding and brokerage services, announced similar cuts in October, when founder Ryan Petersen returned as CEO and slashed the company's workforce by 20% — affecting about 600 workers.
Miso, for instance, has made a name for itself with Flippy, a hamburger cooking arm that has found its way into chain restaurants like White Castle. Others, including Zume Robotics, have been less successful — the pizza robot firm shut its doors last year after attempting a major pivot into Earth-conscious food packaging. Chef Robotics has been kicking since 2019.
Apple has laid down the rules for opening a competing app store. It's not pleased too many of its rivals.
Save over $300 on the retail price when you buy this luggage set at Walmart. Three lightweight roller bags all for under $90.
The raft of iOS changes Apple dropped in the European Union yesterday, as it prepares for enforcement of the bloc's Digital Markets Act (DMA) to kick in March 7, include some big developments around browsers that look set to shake up a pretty stale market. The goal for the EU regulation is exactly that: To force digital markets that are dominated by a handful of powerful intermediaries, which the DMA calls "gatekeepers", to be more open and welcoming to competition. Apple is one of six designated gatekeepers, with its iOS App Store and Safari browser listed as "core platform services" under the regulation -- meaning Apple is subject to set of obligations and restrictions on how it can operate these services.
An unusually high number of broadcast favorites are signing off in 2024. Here's what's behind the trend.
The U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is launching a formal probe into the proposed merger between Vodafone and Three UK. The news hardly comes as a surprise, given that the £15 billion ($19 billion) joint venture would reduce the U.K.'s main infrastructure-owning mobile networks from four to three (the other two being EE and O2), and the duo had already allowed until the end of 2024 for the deal to conclude. "This deal would bring together two of the major players in the U.K. telecommunications market, which is critical to millions of everyday customers, businesses and the wider economy," CMA chief executive Sarah Cardell said in a statement.
Four years after leaving iOS, Fortnite is coming back — but only European players will be dropping in this time. The endless beef between Epic Games and Apple over the company's App Store fees took its most recent surprise turn on Thursday when the iPhone maker announced changes coming to iOS in the EU. In an effort to comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), a set of pro-competition rules implemented to regulate six of the biggest tech companies, Apple will begin allowing apps to be "sideloaded" — installed from sources beyond the App Store's walled garden.
Kim hasn't played a Tour event since 2012.
Apple says it will let apps feature streaming games, chatbots and other built-in experiences
On Thursday, Porsche took the wraps off the Macan EV, a long-delayed project that will test whether consumers still have the drive to spring for an electric vehicle that costs more than $78,000. The reveal comes at a pivotal time for Porsche — and many other automakers. The Porsche Macan EV provides the ideal testbed for gauging consumer sentiment — which will play out when the company begins deliveries of the all-electric compact SUV in the second half of the year.