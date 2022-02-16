‘Family will pay.’ GA man threatens executive with ‘bloodbath’ over stocks, feds say

In 2021, an executive officer at a New Jersey company received a flood of anonymous violent threats detailing how their family would pay if the company’s stock prices didn’t increase, federal officials say.

Now, Alan Wallace, a 59-year-old Cumming, Georgia, man, has pleaded guilty to accusations of transmitting interstate threats in connection with the case, according to a Feb. 15 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

An attorney representing Wallace did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Between January and March 2021, an executive officer from a publicly traded company out of New Jersey received a series of emails threatening their family, court documents say. The company name was not disclosed in the case documents, and the executive officer was referred to only as the victim.

The first email came on Jan. 11, 2021, according to court records. It said that the victim’s ”family will pay the price” if the company stock did not surpass $200 within 30 days.

As days went by, the emails became more descriptive. On Jan. 14, Wallace sent an email with the subject line “Gun or Knife” and later told the victim that their relatives were being tracked, prosecutors say.

On Feb. 5, 2021, Wallace sent an email titled “Blood Bath,” according to court records.

“(Victim-1), it seems you don’t care about your family,” Wallace wrote in the email, according to prosecutors. “This will be an absolute blood bath if stock isn’t over $200 in 2 weeks. (You’ve) hurt so many, and now it is your turn to experience it.”

The final email documented in the court records started with the sentence, “There will be blood everywhere.”

Wallace was an employee for the victim’s company at a facility in Georgia from 1999 to about 2017 before he was involuntarily terminated, according to court documents.

Interstate threat charges can have a penalty of up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Wallace’s sentencing is scheduled for June 23, officials said.

Story continues

Courthouse locked down and streets closed in Alabama city - over a Taco Bell order

Masked bank robber sought by FBI after series of heists in Alabama and Tennessee

Assignment to draw Black person picking cotton sparks concern from Indiana parents

Passenger tries to open emergency exit on Delta flight, feds say. He’s been charged