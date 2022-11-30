Family pays tribute to man trampled to death by escaped cow

A man who was trampled to death by an escaped cow was a "loved dad, dadcu, brother, uncle and friend to so many" his family have said.

Huw Evans, 75, from Whitland, Carmarthenshire, was seriously injured by the animal which had gone missing from nearby Whitland Mart on 19 November, Dyfed-Powys Police said.

He was flown to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but later died.

His family thanked the community for their support.

They added: "We now know how much he will be missed."

Trains had to be stopped after the cow strayed on to railway lines and the animal eventually had to be put down as it was "dangerously out of control".

Dyfed-Powys Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating the incident.