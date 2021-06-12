The 'family photo' of world leaders from Biden's first G7 summit is noticeably different from the one from Trump's first G7

Trump's first G7 "Family portrait" vs. Biden's first G7 "Family portrait." (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, Pool)/ Trump:(AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Trump and Biden's first G7 'family photos' tell a very different diplomatic tale.

In 2017, Trump made other world leaders wait for him as he took a golf cart to the photo location.

In 2021's family photo, leaders are spaced apart likely due to social distancing for COVID-19.

At the 2021 G7 summit in Cornwall, England, leaders of the exclusive political club posed for a "family photo," on the British shore with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden at the center.

There is a noticeable difference in the photos of the world leaders: First, everyone is socially distanced likely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and also one man, in particular, did not steal the show.

In 2017, the US was the lone country not to sign a climate declaration. And when leaders walked 700 yards for the family photo, Trump arranged for a golf cart to shuttle him there on his own.

World leaders at the 2017 G7 summit Sean Gallup/Getty Images

In 2018, an awkward G7 photo would dominate the news cycle, when the US was locked in a trade battle with the EU and Canada.

While president, Trump took an unconventional approach to foreign policy - attempting to broker denuclearization with North Korea, embracing strongmen like Vladimir Putin, and often alienating allies.

Biden has told world leaders "America's back!" signaling a return to foreign policy norms. At least 12 countries are responding positively to Biden's turn as president following the Trump years.

A Pew Research survey, released on Thursday, found: "The election of Joe Biden as president has led to a dramatic shift in America's international image."

Of the 12 nations surveyed, "a median of 75% express confidence in Biden, compared with 17% for Trump last year" in 2020 during the same survey. All of the G7 nations were surveyed.

"Results for the survey are based on telephone interviews conducted under the direction of Gallup and Langer Research Associates," Pew explains about its methodology. "The results are based on national samples, unless otherwise noted."

