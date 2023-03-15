Family of Pitcairn man hit, killed by off-duty state trooper begs for answers months later

Friday will mark seven months since the death of John Farally Sr., of Pitcairn, who was hit and killed by an off-duty state trooper.

According to the district attorney’s office, the crash investigation is still ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

Meanwhile, the Farally family is growing tired and frustrated. They want to see more transparency from Pennsylvania State Police and prosecutors.

“There has not been no justice since my father’s death. It’s been seven months and we would like justice,” said Melissa Farally, the daughter of John Farally Sr.

John Farally Sr., was rear-ended and killed while sitting at a red light on Route 66 in Salem Township in August 2022.

According to the police report, the driver who hit him is Trooper Tyler Strini, stationed in Uniontown.

In the days following the crash, State Police communications director Myles Snyder said Strini remained on active duty and returned to work shortly after the crash.

“They are trying to sweep everything under the rug and it shouldn’t be swept underneath the rug just because he’s a state trooper,” said Melissa Farally.

Almost seven months later, John Farally Sr.’s daughters want to know why no charges have been filed in their father’s death.

“Nobody in the world is going to bring our dad back and we all understand that, but we feel that my dad needs justice, some kind of justice,” said daughter Susan Farally.

According to the initial report from State Police, the Kiski Valley barracks is investigating the crash.

Where that investigation currently stands is unclear.

11 News reached out to police for an update on the case, but did not hear back.

11 News also reached out to the Westmoreland County District Attorney’s office about the case.

“It’s still under investigation and is being reviewed. We will relay any decision(s) on the matter at the appropriate time,” a spokesperson said.

The Farally family is not satisfied with that response.

“I think that some charges should be filed and shouldn’t take them seven months now to file charges on this guy,” said Melissa Farally. “What is wrong with our justice system?”

