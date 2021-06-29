Family of pitcher Tyler Skaggs sues Los Angeles Angels for overdose death

The family of the late Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs filed lawsuits Tuesday against his former team and two ex-employees, alleging them of gross negligence and wrongful death surrounding an overdose that led to his death in 2019.

Skaggs was found dead in a Southlake, Texas, hotel room on July 1, 2019. He died of an overdose stemming from a mixture of alcohol, fentanyl, and oxycodone, according to an autopsy from the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Plaintiffs include Skaggs's parents and his widow, Carli Skaggs. Defendants named in the suits are Angels ownership and former Angels communications employees Eric Kay and Tim Mead. Kay was arrested and charged in August with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in Skaggs's death, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Angels "owed" the pitcher a duty to provide a safe work environment, the suit text alleged, adding that the team "breached their duty when they allowed Kay, a drug addict, complete access to Tyler."

"The Angels also breached their duty when they allowed Kay to provide Tyler with dangerous illegal drugs," the lawsuit read.

Angels have released the following statement about the lawsuit filed by Tyler Skaggs’s family: pic.twitter.com/LxbuKAVIUh — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) June 29, 2021

The allegations are "entirely without merit," the Angels said Tuesday.

“In 2019, Angels baseball hired a former federal prosecutor to conduct an independent investigation to comprehensively understand the circumstances that led to Tyler's tragic death,” the team wrote in a statement.

Both lawsuits seek a jury trial while damages remain unspecified until a trial occurs. The pitcher's parents, Darrell Skaggs and Debbie Hetman, filed their lawsuit in Tarrant County District Court, and his widow filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court.

Kay previously told investigators he provided Skaggs with oxycodone for multiple years. If he is convicted for the alleged charges, he could face up to 20 years in prison.

Mead was Kay's superior as the Angels' vice president of communications but left the team months before Skaggs's death to take on the position of president of the Baseball Hall of Fame, from which he has since resigned.

The Washington Examiner contacted the Angels, the Tarrant County District Court, and the Los Angeles County Superior Court but did not immediately receive a response.

