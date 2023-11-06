Family pleading for help to find driver involved in a South Louisville deadly hit-and-run
Family pleading for help to find driver involved in a South Louisville deadly hit-and-run
In college football, things can change drastically in the course of a week. Just ask Louisville.
In the oversubscribed IPO of Mamaearth, Peak XV Partners has found its fourth 10x or greater return within the six months since separating from the Sequoia family. The venture fund is sitting on an 10x return on its investment in Mamaearth, according to an analysis of its IPO documents by TechCrunch. Mamaearth is Peak XV's 20th IPO in India and Southeast Asia, a figure that notably surpasses the IPO count of other venture firms in the regions by a substantial margin.
Dak Prescott and the Dallas offense had a chance at a game-winning score, but the Eagles defense came up big when it mattered most.
Dontayvion Wicks tried to do a good thing for his team, but it ended in disaster.
Minnesota rookie Jaren Hall's day ended in the first quarter with a goal-line concussion.
Both FAU and SDSU are starting the season ranked and as conference favorites after their runs to the Final Four earlier this year.
More than 34,000 five-star fans love cutting up pie with this thing — save 50%.
Milroe and LSU's Jayden Daniels traded offensive blows in a critical SEC West battle and showed why they both belong in the Heisman conversation.
Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game.
The Facebook tycoon shared he recently underwent surgery to fix his ACL, which he tore doing mixed martial arts.
Zxavian Harris appeared to get his hand on Randy Bond's 47-yard kick.
Nearly half of those surveyed report being unable to meet basic living expenses in the past year due to caregiving costs.
The "Friends" and "The Whole Nine Yards" star died at age 54 on Oct. 28.
Roughly 53,000 US home purchase agreements fell through in September, according to Redfin, equal to 16.3% of homes that went under contract that month.
Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, says consumer appetite for live events isn't slowing.
You never knew you needed these gadgets — but you absolutely do. Oh, and they start at just $4.
Earlier this month, Google’s DeepMind team debuted Open X-Embodiment, a database of robotics functionality created in collaboration with 33 research institutes. The researchers involved compared the system to ImageNet, the landmark database founded in 2009 that is now home to more than 14 million images. “Just as ImageNet propelled computer vision research, we believe Open X-Embodiment can do the same to advance robotics,” researchers Quan Vuong and Pannag Sanketi noted at the time.
More than 20,000 shoppers love this drapey beauty. Plus, it comes in 26 colors.
Homebuyers need to earn 50% more than they did prior to the pandemic to afford a typical US home, new survey shows.
Arrival set out eight years ago to make electric vehicle production "radically more efficient." Arrival trumpeted how its automated microfactories would simultaneously churn out electric vans for UPS, cars for Uber drivers and buses for the U.K., Italy and California. The company reported Friday in a regulatory filing that it missed another deadline to file its 2022 annual report, putting it out of compliance with the Nasdaq Exchange.