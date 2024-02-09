Family pleads for accountability after charges dropped in 17-year-old’s death

A family is fighting for justice after prosecutors dropped the charges against two people in a shooting that left a teenager dead.

Savion Lockhart was 17 when he was shot and killed on Turtle Point Road last July in Charlotte. Two people were originally arrested and charged for his death.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon looked into the reason why charges were dropped, and court documents say that prosecutors couldn’t prove if the killing was intentional murder or self-defense.

RELATED: Teens arrested in connection with fatal shooting South Meck High School graduate

Lockhart’s grandfather said he wasn’t supposed to be with the people accused in the shooting, and he should still be alive. He worries the original suspects changed their story to get out of trouble.

“It’s just so hard for us,” said Oscar Bing, Lockhart’s grandfather.

He spoke to Lemon on Friday sitting at arm’s length from a candle that has his grandson’s picture on it.

Bing, a little weary on this cloudy Friday, said any flicker of hope was blown out when charges were dropped against the people accused of Lockhart’s killing.

“This was wrongful,” Bing said. “We thought that someone would actually do something about this.”

Lockhart had just graduated from high school and was days away from his 18th birthday when he met up with a group in east Charlotte. There was an argument, and then gunfire. Lockhart died on the way to the hospital.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friends, family mourn 17-year-old killed in northeast Charlotte shooting

Police originally charged Reginald Moses and Cori Meadows in the case. Moses first denied having a gun, but later admitted to having it. Meadows denied being at the scene, but then later admitted he was there.

Bing followed all of their hearings.

He learned in December that the district attorney’s office dropped charges against Meadows and Moses. Prosecutors said, “The available evidence does not indicate which individuals were entitled to self-defense, and the state cannot disprove self-defense beyond a reasonable doubt.”

“We can’t close this chapter yet because it just keeps opening up and opening up,” Bing told Lemon on Friday.

Bing said his grandson was shot in the chest and stomach, and there’s no indication that he had a gun.

Today, Bing just has one plea.

“I pray that you go back and reopen this case and please give my grandson some type of justice,” he said.

Bing fears that no one will be held accountable for killing his 17-year-old grandson.

In instances like this, charges are not usually filed again without new evidence.

(WATCH: Leaders, community look at ways to reduce crime amid Thursday shootings)