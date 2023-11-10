Family pleads for answers in Escondido 1995 Halloween night murder
The sister of a man killed in Escondido on Halloween nearly 30 years ago is pleading for answers to find his killer decades later.
The sister of a man killed in Escondido on Halloween nearly 30 years ago is pleading for answers to find his killer decades later.
There's also a $17 electric toothbrush and an HP Chromebook for under $300 at the Walmart Black Friday sale!
Arcane finally has a streaming date for its second season, two years after Netflix renewed the League of Legends-based series.
Nick Freidel scored five points in the final 3.8 seconds of regulation to force OT vs. Kent State.
Here are the best early Black Friday 2023 deals available right now from Amazon, Target, Best Buy, Walmart and other retailers.
The Rebels are already bowl-eligible for the first time since 2013.
Jones was taken off the field on a backboard during the third quarter.
Tech giants are sitting on big piles of cash. Media companies looking for buyers aren't likely to find them in the sector.
It's being released on February 22, 2024.
Jennings' on-air wisecrack irks some viewers — and it's not the first time.
The reigning National Player of the Year recorded the ninth 40-point game of her career Thursday night, which matches an NCAA mark over the past 25 seasons.
Brock Purdy and the 49ers have lost three in a row, and the critics will only get louder if the young QB doesn't respond against the first-place Jaguars.
An executive at Google-owned Waymo stood firm on the safety benefits of self-driving cars as concerns linger over autonomous vehicles.
“For me to have finished, it took a lot. It was all heart,” the runner tells Yahoo Life.
The Cubs came up just short of the playoffs in 2023.
Whether you struggle with hard-to-hear dialogue or just want more room-filling audio, this thing is it.
"I want that damn carpet."
President Joe Biden on Thursday backed the United Auto Workers' efforts to unionize carmakers Tesla and Toyota and asked autoworkers to reject his Republican opponent, Donald Trump.
Whether you're shopping for kids or you're a kid at heart, these fan-favorite kits are fun for the whole family.
Polestar will show a Polestar 5 EV prototype next year using ultra-fast charging batteries developed by Israeli start-up StoreDot.
What new research shows — and what experts say men can do to get support.