Family pleads for help in finding killer of 13-year-old Jason Rivera in South Lebanon Twp.

Jason Rivera was a 7th-grader who loved sports and basketball, taking part in the Sweep the Streets events in Lebanon.

He liked football, sneakers, video games and drawing. He was looking forward to turning 16 and learning how to drive.

Last Sunday, he left his grandmother's house to get home to watch the Super Bowl.

"He said, 'Grandma, I love you and I'll see you next weekend,'" his grandmother said at a news conference Thursday morning.

That would be the last time she would see the 13-year-old, as Rivera was shot and killed Tuesday in South Lebanon Township. His killer remains at large.

Jason R. Rivera, 13, was shot and killed Tuesday evening at the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon County.

At the time, his grandmother said, "there was no family members there to let him know it would be ok."

"His mother will never be able to hold him again, to tell him that she loved him," she said. "His father will never be able to hear from him when he calls."

South Lebanon Township police were called to investigate gunshots fired in a parking lot at the 300 block of Vine Street shortly before 9 p.m. Tuesday. Police found Rivera there with multiple gunshot wounds.

"Police attempted life-saving measures; the child was taken via ambulance to the Hershey Medical Center," Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf said. "Unfortunately for the boy, his family and his community, the gunshots proved fatal."

While Graf had members of the family speak at Thursday's news conference, she did not identify the speakers or take questions afterwards.

"The family wished to be identified as relationship only for their privacy. We are respecting their wishes," Graf said.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf stands with Jason Rivera's aunt Thursday morning as she talks about the death of her 13-year-old nephew. "He was like a child to me," she said. "I loved him...he was so full of life."

'We will not tolerate this in our community'

The Lebanon County Detectives Bureau, the District Attorney's office and South Lebanon Township Police Department are investigating.

Graf said this "was not a random act of violence."

"We are not Philadelphia, we are not Chicago," she said. "We are united and we will not tolerate this in our community. This was a child with a bright future. This was a little boy gunned down in a parking lot."

Officials would not be releasing more information about the incident Thursday, Graf said, adding that was at the request of family members.

"Jason is survived by three siblings, he has young family members," she said. "They don't want those children to turn on social media, turn on the television and learn the details in the way this child died."

Dozens of residents held a candlelight vigil for the victim at the site of the shooting Wednesday evening, with many attending telling the Lebanon Daily News that they heard the shots and possibly a suspect running away.

"There's never words to say how we feel, but I do want to say that if anyone knows anything please, whatever the thing you think it might be ... please say something," his grandmother said.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf stands with Jason Rivera's grandmother Thursday morning as she talks about the death of her 13-year-old nephew. "There's never words to say how we feel, but I do want to say that if anyone knows anything please, whatever the thing you think it might be ... please say something," his grandmother said.

Officials are asking anyone who knows something to contact the South Lebanon Township Police Department, the District Attorney's office, the Lebanon County Detective Bureau, or Crimewatch.

"The family wants community involvement, they want witnesses to come forward," Graf said. "They are begging for justice for their child."

This is a developing story. Please check back with the Lebanon Daily News for updates.

